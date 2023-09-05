OLEAN, N.Y. — The Tri County Arts Council, 110 W. State St., in Olean, has put together several art classes for the rest of September.
Sign up for classes online at: https://www.tricountyartscouncil.org/classes/
On Sept. 7 and 21, from 6-8 p.m., those who are 16 years old and over can participate in Creative Clay: Pumpkins, with Violet Nolder. Creative Clay Classes are project specific, beginner hand building classes. This month, the offering is a class in hand-built pumpkins/ Jack-O-Lanterns luminaries. Participants will build the pumpkin in one class and decorate it in the next class. The cost to attend is $40 for artisan members and above, or $50 for basic/ family members and non-members. Only a few seats remain for this class.
Abigail Zicefoose will fill the two other Thursdays in September with another Creative Clay class: Spooky Luminaries on Sept. 14 and 18, from 6-8 p.m. This class is also project specific, beginner hand building classes which will be making some spooky themed ghost, cat or bat luminaries to light up your space this Halloween season. Build in one class and decorate it in the next class. The cost to attend is $40 for artisan members and above, or $50 for basic/ family members and non-members. Only a few seats remain for this class.
Susan Doran will teach students, 14 years old and over, Bookbinding on Sept. 9 from 1-4 p.m. In this workshop students will work on a variety of binding techniques and can choose from perfect bound, pamphlet stitch and accordion bindings with a variety of soft or board covers. Tools and basic paper supplies will be provided, or you can work with the handmade paper or marbled paper you have created in a previous class. Work on your own projects in the company of other artists in a friendly and supportive environment. Participants can work on the highlighted project or get guidance with other skills and bookbinding gadgets. Ideas and questions are always encouraged. The cost to attend is $50 for artisan members and above, or $60 for basic/ family members and non-members.
Only seven seats remain for popular Calligraphy class with Betsy Afton on Sept. 23, from 1-4 p.m. Ages 12 and up will learn the art of calligraphy, literally, “beautiful writing,” from a professional calligrapher who has over 40 years of experience using and teaching. Three different styles, Italics, Gothic and Celtic will be presented and taught in a relaxed, informative, and accessible way that anyone with any level of art background or even no previous art background will find stimulates and inspires their creative flow. Calligraphy can be done as a stand-alone art form or combined with everything from collage to illustrations, painting, photography, scrapbooking, invitations, gifts, etc. As handy and quick as computer-generated graphics are, hand-written calligraphy surpasses them all in uniquely evoking one’s personal artistic expression.
Good handwriting is not a requirement to learn this art form that has stood the test of time and continues to intrigue and delight modern-day enthusiasts.
The course has a material fee of $3 and a cost to attend of $45 for artisan members and above, or $55 for basic/ family members and non-members.
Wheel Throwing with Kaitlyn Heins has two seats available. The class will run on Sept. 26, Oct. 3, 10, 17 and 24 from 6-8 p.m. for anyone over 12 years in age. The cost to attend is $120 for artisan members and above, or $140 for basic/ family members and non-members.
The goal of the Wheel Throwing class is to provide students with a general understanding of basic beginner level throwing techniques such as: centering, pulling walls, trimming, and glazing. Participants of the class will gain a broader understanding of wheel throwing and the stages of making a pot. Skill levels can include someone who has been working with clay for 30 years to someone who has never touched clay. If desired, bring your own aprons and hand towels.
Bernadette Scott has seats for all ages available in the class to learn how to make Corn Husk Flowers from 1-2 p.m. on Sept. 30. The cost to attend is $40 for artisan members and above, or $50 for basic/ family members and non-members.