Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) breaks through the line during the Steeler’s 16-13 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

 Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers spent the better part of three hours on Sunday night simply asking Kenny Pickett to not lose, essentially taking the ball out of their rookie quarterback’s hands for long stretches with their season on the line in Baltimore.

For the second straight week, they ran out of options in the fourth quarter. And for a second straight week, when they handed the keys to Pickett and told him to go win it, he responded with the kind of heady playmaking that offered tangible proof their gamble in taking him with the 20th overall pick in last spring’s draft maybe wasn’t so much of a gamble after all.

