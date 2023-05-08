Rosters for the 50th anniversary of the Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic are now complete after today’s six additions with the exception of any late replacements before practice starts..
Set for the night of Aug. 5 at Parkway Field, the football game, which matches graduated high school seniors from each side of the Big 30 border, is actually only the 49th time it will be played with No. 47 in 2020 canceled due to Covid.
Today marks the final additions, four to the New York squad and two the Pennsylvania roster.
Both teams now have 44 players.
Media Day is May 21 and Pennsylvania leads the series 23-22-3.
Added for New York are Cuba-Rushford’s Haven Kellogg and Chris Miller, Mitchell Pike and Matt Burlingame all from Southwestern
The Pennsylvania additions are Kane’s Landon Darr and Warren’s Isaac Werth.
KELLOGG was a 5-foot-7, 155-pound running back/linebacker who was captain of both the football and volleyball teams. He will attend Alfred State and major in sports management. His favorite moment playing football was “scoring a touchdown in our Homecoming game.”
Miller was a 6-foot-4, 195-pound wide receiver/defensive end who was a first team Section 6 Class C All-Star on defense. A member of the National Honor Society he has yet to choose a college but will compete in track & field. He wants to play in the game because “I’ve seen my brother and other players from my school play in it.” His best memory playing football was “beating Falconer, Cassadaga Valley and Maple Grove and continuing the 26-year win streak against them.”
Pike was a 5-foot-10, 190-pound offensive lineman/middle linebacker who was his team’s two-time defensive MVP. An honor roll student he hasn’t chosen a college but will major in engineering. His favorite moment playing football was “a last-minute game-winning pick and my coach still doesn’t think I’m athletic.”
Burlingame was a 5-foot-11, 180-pound running back/linebacker-defensive lineman who won the Aaron Swanson Award. He will attend Jamestown Community College for two years, major in physical education and compete in track then transfer to a four-year school. Of the Charities Classic, he said, “I’m looking forward to playing one last game with some of the best players around.” His favorite times playing football were “the pregame and postgame locker rooms, going out to eat with the boys, and Friday night lights.”
DARR was a 6-foot, 185-pound wide receiver/safety who was an Allegheny Mountain League All-Star and a three-year letterman in football, baseball and basketball. He received the All-Academic (Bronze Award) in football twice. He will attend Edinboro University and major in health & physical education to become a teacher. His favorite memory playing football was “my junior year versus Punxsutawney, I had a pick-six, another interception and two offensive touchdowns.”
Werth was a 5-foot-9, 185-pound center/defensive end who was a two-year letterman. He has yet to choose a college but will major in sports medicine. He wants to play in the Charities Classic “because I wasn’t able to show my full football potential during the season due to an injury. Now that I’m fully healed, I can play at my top level.”