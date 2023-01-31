ST MARYS — Punxsutawney moved into the driver’s seat of the District 9 League girls basketball standings, beating Elk County Catholic a second time to keep its conference record perfect and hand the Lady Crusaders their second league loss.
Danielle Griebel’s 18 points led in a 51-44 Punxsy win, one the Lady Chucks led narrowly throughout. It followed up Punxsy’s 36-26 win over ECC Jan. 11 as these two teams— with St. Marys — have jockeyed atop a conference featuring some of the district’s best.
Tori Newton led ECC with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Syd Alexander tacked on 13 points.
AT ST MARYS Punxsutawney (51)
Presloid 4 0-0 11, D. Griebel 5 6-8 15, S. Griebel 0 2-2 2, Burkett 2 1-1 5, Doverspike 1 0-0 2, McMahan 2 0-0 5, Powell 2 4-4 8. Totals
: 16 13-17 51 Elk County Catholic (44)
Straub 1 1-2 3, Newton 6 6-12 18, Alexander 4 3-3 13, Klawuhn 1 0-0 3, Mourer 2 3-6 7. Totals
: 14 13-23 44 Punxsutawney 8 22 35 51 Elk County Catholic 12 16 29 44
Three-point goals: Punxsy 6 (Presloid 3, D. Griebel 2, McMahan), ECC 2 (Alexander 2); Total fouls: Punxsy 20, ECC 13; fouled out:
Burkett (Punxsy)
ECC 26, Punxsy 9
St. Marys 58, Sheffield 34
ST MARYS — Tanner Fox and Charlie Coudriet each scored 15 points to lead St. Marys over Sheffield in an Allegheny Mountain League crossover game.
Zach Thorwart added eight points for the Dutch, who built an 18-point lead at halftime before cruising the rest of the way.
AT ST MARYS Sheffield (34)
McNeil 2 1-3 5, Silvis 1 1-2 3, Wotorson 4 0-0 8, Mott-Macalush 1 0-0 2, Finch 4 1-2 9, Hardwick 2 0-0 4, Caton 1 0-0 3. Totals
: 14 3-7 34
St. Marys (58)Fox 7 1-1 15, Davis 2 0-0 4, Nedzinski 1 0-0 2, Mitchell 3 0-0 6, Gavazzi 2 0-0 6, Coudriet 6 2-2 15, Thorwart 3 0-0 8, Schutz 1 0-0 2. Totals
: 25 3-3 58 Sheffield 8 16 24 34 St. Marys 17 34 51 58
Three-point goals: Sheffield 1 (Caton), St. Marys 5 (Gavazzi 2, Thorwart 2, Coudriet); Total fouls: Sheffield 4, St. Marys 11; fouled out:
None.
SMETHPORT — Lawson Wetzel scored 12 points to lead Coudersport in a victory over Smethport.
Caleb Wonderly scored eight points for Coudy, while Jack Sherry led Smethport with nine points.
Coudersport 34, Smethport 16
SMETHPORT — Lydia Husson scored 18 points to lead Coudersport past Smetphort.
Madey McKean led Smethport with eight points.