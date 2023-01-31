ST MARYS — Punxsutawney moved into the driver’s seat of the District 9 League girls basketball standings, beating Elk County Catholic a second time to keep its conference record perfect and hand the Lady Crusaders their second league loss.

Danielle Griebel’s 18 points led in a 51-44 Punxsy win, one the Lady Chucks led narrowly throughout. It followed up Punxsy’s 36-26 win over ECC Jan. 11 as these two teams— with St. Marys — have jockeyed atop a conference featuring some of the district’s best.

