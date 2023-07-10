A growing body of research has begun to detail the adverse effects of social media use on some teens' mental health.
It's likely to be fleshed out further by a cascading number of lawsuits that have been filed against the platforms. Governments, including school districts that deal with students' behavioral problems, and state and county agencies that fund mental health services, have signed on to the lawsuits.
In Pennsylvania, more than 50 school districts have joined a national wave of multijurisdictional suits against Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, SnapChat and others.
Bucks County's government also has joined the districts. Its suit cites school health screenings in the county finding that 34% of school-aged youth were at risk for depression, more than 25% of youth had a history of suicide ideation, and 40% were at risk for significant anxiety.
The suit alleges that the platforms hook students through personalized algorithms and fail to adequately regulate content, exposing teens to ideas and trends ranging from suicide, to violence towards other students to organized vandalism against school property.
All of the suits are individual, rather than a class action, in that the alleged damages in each case are different. The school cases employ the "public nuisance liability theory." That most often refers to physical hazards, but also has been used regarding public health threats.
Regardless of whether the cases succeed, the process is valuable in revealing the long-term impacts of kids' social media use, and in adding some urgency to finding protocols for save use.
— The Citizens' Voice, Wilkes-Barre via TNS