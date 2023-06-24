School is out and summer has arrived with warm weather, blue skies and ample free time tagging along. Some kids head to Callahan Park or Barcroft Pool, some ride their bikes along Richard E. McDowell Community Trail and others choose to spend their days off heading to the Bradford YMCA, where the summer programs are in full swing.
The Y, located 59 Boylston St., is a staple of the community, boasting an all-encompassing weight room, basketball courts and game rooms, along with a multi-lane swimming pool. Together, the Y provides fitness opportunities in many several forms.
Along with their facilities are the youth programs they offer, such as youth basketball and volleyball leagues, which both begin in early July.
The Teen Volleyball League will start on Wednesday, July 5 and then run the following three Tuesdays from 7 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. It is open to kids aged 12 through 17 and will feature group-made teams that will compete each week. Similarly, the Y will also host a 3-on-3 basketball league for ages 14 to 17. That league will start on Thursday, July 6 and run every Thursday from 7 p.m. to 8:45 p.m as well.
“The younger kids are in the building because parents obviously work and younger kids can’t be left at home alone,” said Bradford YMCA Executive Director Emily Rhoades. “The kids we’re trying to reach are the sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth graders.”
Anyone interested can register at the Y, with members paying $15 and non-members paying $40.
If basketball or volleyball doesn’t interest you, maybe a sport on a different kind of court will, as the Y also offers a summer tennis camp. Taught by Doug Atteberry, head coach of the Bradford Area High School tennis team, and Eric Close, Bradford’s YMCA holds two summer sessions at University of Pittsburgh at Bradford’s collegiate courts.
The first camp began and ended last week, from Monday, June 12 to Friday, June 16, and the second camp will open on Monday, July 24 to Thursday, July 27. It is open to children ages 5 through 13, with registration costs ranging from $10 for Family Members to $25 to non-members.
“You have parents who play tennis themselves and want to get that racket in their kids’ hands as soon as possible, but it’s just not available. Tennis is just one of those novelty sports that you have to be in the right place at the right time,” said Rhoades. “Our youngest participant was 5, and the way (Atteberry and Close) break tennis down and make it so kids can succeed at such a young age is awesome to watch.”
Nationally, the YMCA has been referred to as “America’s swim instructor,” and as such, the Bradford Y holds up their end. From infant and toddler lessons to kids heading into middle school, the Bradford YMCA teaches swim lessons for all ages and skill levels, focusing on their five tenants: stroke development, water safety, rescue skills, water sports and games and personal growth.
With the first summer session wrapping up on Sunday, the next courses will begin on Wednesday, July 5, running until Sunday, July 30. Lesson groups are determined after an evaluation, which can be arranged by calling the YMCA.
Another aquatic summer activity will be the third annual Community Swim meet on Saturday, July 8 at noon. This friendly competition costs only $10 and allows families to compete in events such as a family relay.
“We’re open to ages 4 to 99 and you can compete in as many events as you want. Last year we had a couple families that were able to put together mom, dad, grandpa and then a grandchild for a relay,” said Rhoades. “It’s just a chance for some of the younger participants, the 3- or 4-year-olds, that don’t necessarily have a lot of sports offered to their age group, they’re able to get a life jacket on, swim to the other side and get a prize. It’s a way for the youth of the community to really come together.”
The Y also offers certain deals and scholarships for the community, such as their Sixth Grade Initiative. A somewhat hidden gem of the Bradford Y, anyone entering the sixth grade will receive a free membership for that year.
“There’s probably about 150 kids in each grade level, and I think we had 11 that used the free membership last year,” said Rhoades.
All one has to do is bring a birth certificate or even a report card from the previous year to verify their age to access the deal. Another promotion will take place around the Fourth of July. On Monday, July 3 and Wednesday, July 5, anyone signing up for a membership will only have to pay $4 in joining fees for the month of July.
Anyone looking for more information about signing up for a membership or the programs and facilities offered by the Bradford YMCA can visit their website at https://www.twintiersymca.org, call (814) 368-6101 or feel free to stop by in person.