The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 212 and the Frances Sherman VFW Auxiliary (VFWA) announced Wednesday the winners for the ‘Reba Y Maben and the William ‘Mr. Bill’ Runyan’ Scholarship Awards.
Awards will be presented at 6:30 p.m. June 21 at VFW Post 212 by Sr. Vice Commander Steve Kloss and VFWA President Amy Peterson. The proceeds for the scholarship come from its annual Golf Scramble. They will be presenting two $1000 awards.
Emma Tyger is an 18 year old graduating senior at Bradford Area High School (BAHS). Her parents are Ken and Amy Tyger. She has played high school and travel volleyball, enjoys working at the Bradford Ecumenical Home, is a member of the National Honor Society and skis in her free time.
She plans on attending Penn State University Park majoring in Veterinary and Biomedical Services with the intent of becoming a veterinarian. Tyger was sponsored by her father, Ken.
Brendan Confer is a graduating senior at BAHS. His parents are Dan and Joy Confer and Beckie and Fred Feightner. He is a member of Parkway Industrial, a newly incorporated BAHS-based manufacturing club of business, marketing, engineering and machining students. The club works to secure contracts with local businesses, such as ARG, Zippo, and Close Racing Supply, to design and manufacture custom parts and products. Confer’s activities include Bradford Blizzard Youth Hockey Club, BAHS Boys Soccer Team, BAHS Boys Track Team and Bradford United Soccer Team. He has volunteered at ELEOS Room at BAHS, West Branch Methodist Church and Bradford Public Library and works at Chapel Ridge Assisted Living Center.
Confer plans on attending Alfred State College in the fall to pursue an Associate’s Degree in CNC Manufacturing and Machining. He was sponsored by his grandfather, Don Godding.