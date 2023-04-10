So far, 503 local veterans have had the opportunity to visit Washington D.C. since Buffalo-Niagara Honor Flight started in 2016. A volunteer organization, they ensure that veterans from World War II, Korea, and Vietnam have the chance to take all-expenses-paid trips to the Nation’s capital to view the monuments erected in their honor.
Buffalo-Niagara Honor Flight serves seven counties of Western New York, Potter, McKean, Erie and Warren counties in Pennsylvania, and also Southern Ontario, Canada.
This year’s mission takes place Saturday, April 15 from 5:55 a.m. to 10:50 p.m. The trip is sponsored by the Buffalo Bills Foundation and M&T Bank.
Before the plane takes off, veterans from the region are honored locally.
The Port Allegany Senior Center will have an honored guest at noon on Wednesday, April 12. Following lunch and cake, Richard “Dick” Dugan of Roulette will share his upcoming Honor Flight itinerary with the seniors. He’ll fly from Buffalo to Baltimore, where his group will be bussed to Washington, D.C. He’ll visit the war memorials with veterans from all over the country.
Dugan was born in Port Allegany and graduated from Port Allegany high school in 1972. In July of 1972, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served for two years.
He is a longtime resident of Roulette, serving his community as a firefighter, ambulance driver, school bus driver, and good neighbor.
Following his talk, the Golden Crafters, a knitting/crocheting club held at the Port Allegany Center, will present a handmade patriotic lap blanket to him to show their appreciation for his service to the country and community.
Several veterans will be honored at Bradford Area High School on Friday, April 14. As part of their annual event the high school will host veterans making their trip to a lunch, celebration, and community escort through town.
Want to do something for veterans in the region but don’t know what you can do? Thank them. Want to make sure veterans get the thanks they deserve? Do it personally or as an organization; consider writing a letter or sending a card to a veteran to thank these heroes for their sacrifices for the country. Buffalo-Niagara Honor Flight will make sure to include this mail for the veterans on the flights. Ideas for how to get started with a letter to a veteran is on their website (https://buffaloniagarahonorflight.org/thank-you-notes/).
Send cards and letters to Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight veterans to: Gayle O’Connell, 182 Cumberland Ave., Buffalo, NY 14220.
This year’s flight, like all the flights, is to celebrate America’s veterans by inviting them to share in a day of honor at our nation’s memorials. However, the organization’s mission is urgent as Buffalo-Niagara Honor Flight has over 200 Vietnam veterans on their waiting list with new applications coming in daily. These unrecognized heroes deserve to be honored for their service and sacrifices. If able to assist, consider making a donation online at https://buffaloniagarahonorflight.org/donate-2/
Buffalo-Niagara Honor Flight, a hub of the National Honor Flight Network, recognizes United States veterans for their sacrifices and achievements by flying them to Washington, to see their memorials at no cost to the veteran. Priority is given to WWII Veterans, Korean War and Vietnam veterans and veterans with medical issues requiring special attention. Veterans are taken on a first come first served basis. Guardians fly with each veteran on every flight providing assistance and helping them have a safe, memorable and rewarding experience. BNHF is a 100% volunteer, 501(c)3 organization that works to create a day of honors and welcome home for veterans who suspended their lives to serve our country.