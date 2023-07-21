Through local, regional and state partnerships, the Friends’ Memorial Public Library will host St. Marys music teacher, Adam Brooks, for five days as part of an Art in Education (AIE) residency.
“We are so excited to team up with Elk County Council on the Arts (ECCOTA) again. Starting August 1, artist in residence Adam Brooks will present, free to the public, his love of music through singing, dancing, crafts and so much more!” says Patti Kunicki, director of the library.
Brooks, who recently directed ECCOTA’s theater camp production of “Frozen Jr,” will be in Kane Aug. 1-3, 8 and 9 at 11 a.m. for an hour each day. He will be demonstrating and teaching through song and dance, children of all ages and adults as well, “how to shake your sillies,” as his Facebook page noted.
“Music in the arts can bring joy, creativity, and a deeper understanding of the human condition,” said Brooks in ECCOTA Meet the Artist video.
He is known for bringing quality and knowledge to his residencies, teaching different methods of music making through craft. With 15 years teaching music in schools and five through ECCOTA, Brooks said he hopes to make music a “lifelong activity” because “music and the arts can span any generation, any community, any culture.”
The music teacher has a boisterous personality and passion for what he does. Instrument instructions include ukulele, guitar, and piano, and when in-person instruction is not possible, he has provided virtual instruction. Looking for something different? Music literacy and instrument making are also part of his resume.
The Kane library, along with the (ECCOTA) the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts (PCA), and the Elk County Community Foundation (ECCF) agree that the AIE residency program supports professional teaching artists and facilitates artist residencies for all of Pennsylvania to participate in and be enriched by.
“Adam is a sensational teacher and a benefit to art in Pennsylvania,” says Cameron Howard, Arts and Learning Coordinator for ECCOTA and this region’s Arts in Education partner. “Bringing a residency to Kane was a no-brainer, and the library seemed like the perfect organization to partner with. We’ve had a lot of fun planning!”
ECCOTA is one of 14 Pennsylvania Council on the Art’s partners to promote their Arts in Education program in Elk, Cameron, Potter, McKean and Forest counties.
Aside from the funding from the PCA, this residency wouldn’t be happening without a grant secured by ECCOTA from the ECCF. The foundation continues to steward the goals and ambitions of organizations who forward educational initiatives in this area.
The residency will take place at Friends’ Memorial Public Library, 230 Chase St., Kane PA, 16735.
Local organizations interested in hosting an Arts in Education residency should reach out to Cameron Howard at ECCOTA by email at cameron@eccota.com.