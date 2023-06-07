The Seneca Highlands Intermediate Unit Nine held its thirteenth annual student art exhibit on Monday, June 5. An open house with the student artists was also held.
This year, eight school districts participated and 11 winners were chosen. Each school district conducted the judging and used the following criteria to select the winners — 34 percent originality, 33 percent creativity and 33 percent aesthetic value.
Winners are from Grade 4: Carrie Zawatski, Austin Area Elementary School; Grade 8: Marissa Stuckey, Austin Area High School; Grade 11: Cadence Brechtel, Johnsonburg Area High School; Grade 2: Aria Fadenholtz, Kane Area Elementary School; Grade 7: Mia Jenkins, Kane Area Middle School; Grade 7: Moriah Lewis, Northern Potter Middle/High School; Kindergarten: Christina Yoder, Otto-Eldred Elementary School; Grade 9: Haley Jordan, Otto-Eldred High School; Grade 10: Joy Ou, Port Allegany High School; Grade 2: Dirk Martin, Smethport Elementary School; and Grade 7: Macy Wendel, St. Marys Area Middle School.
A copy of the winning entries will be displayed in the hallway at the IU9 for the 2023 - 2024 school year.
In October, schools will start the process again for the fourteenth annual event.