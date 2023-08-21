OLEAN, N.Y. — The public is invited to the Olean Public Library Gallery at 134 North 2nd St.on Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. for an interactive reception of this important art show in recognition of Mental Health Challenges, with cookies and punch being served.
A unique feature at the reception will be an interactive art and music engagement facilitated by artist Sean Robinson. This installation at the Olean Public Library ends on Aug. 31.
“More Than Enough” was the theme of this year’s Mental Health Awareness Month (May 2023), and the Arts Council for Wyoming County (ACWC) is pleased to show the interpretive work created specifically for the Rural Arts Roadshow by artists living in this region and beyond.
According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, “one in five U.S. adults experience mental illness each year. This means that either you or someone you know has been impacted.” Hence, this campaign is a message for hope and inclusion. All people, no matter where they are on their mental health journey, are deserving of support, resources, fulfillment, and a community that cares.
The ACWC invited individuals to submit art in response to this challenge, and we are deeply honored to be allowed to share these interpretations with the Community. The exhibition is called Rural Arts Road Show and is being traveled to art galleries, libraries, and other civic spaces throughout Wyoming and Allegany Counties.
This project is intended to increase mental health awareness and discussion. A mental health facilitator will be present during each site’s opening reception to facilitate a conversation or activity about the topic and the association with the art pieces represented.
The idea was taken from a model in Australia’s rural Tasmanian area. Tasmania, like Wyoming and other counties in New York State, has a high rate of social isolation, suicide, and depression.
For more information on this and any other exhibits at the TCAC, visit www.tricountyartscouncil.org or call (716) 372-7455.