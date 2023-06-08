LITTER: It’s that time of year when the Pennsylvania Resources Council asks folks to turn their cameras toward litter in the community.
To focus attention on the litter problem across the state, the Council is accepting entries in its annual Gene Capaldi Lens on Litter Photo Contest through Oct. 31.
There is a student category, through 12th grade, and an adult category, with prizes awarded.
Entries should help bring awareness to how litter threatens public health and safety, scenic beauty, property values, the environment, pets or wildlife.
Entries will be judged on the following criteria: anti-litter message, originality, photographic technique, quality of photo, originality of title and severity of the litter. Contestants are also encouraged to safely initiate a clean-up of the subject area and provide a photo of the results of their efforts for additional judging points. Clean-ups can be registered with Keep PA Beautiful’s Pick-Up PA program. Additional program information is available by visiting https://www.keeppabeautiful.org/programs/pick-up-pa/
Entries (limit five per person, no smaller than 4x6 and no larger than 8x10 should be sent to PRC Gene Capaldi Lens on Litter Contest, 1671 North Providence Road, Media, PA 19063. High resolution digital submissions may be sent to lensonlitter@prc.org.
All entries (including digital) must include the entrant’s name, address, telephone number, email address, title given to photo, location of litter site and how you learned about the contest — Students should also include age, grade and name of school. Photos submitted without all required information will be disqualified. All photos may be used by PRC, at their discretion.