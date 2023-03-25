EARTH HOUR. According to NationalToday.com, all we need is one hour to make our environment better, and Earth Hour, which is observed annually on the last Saturday of March, provides that. Created by the World Wide Fund for Nature (W.W.F.), Earth Hour is meant to encourage individuals, communities and businesses to turn off non-essential electric lights, for just one hour, from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.
The resulting darkness is meant as a symbol of commitment to the planet and helps to get every person around the planet to fight against climate change. It was created after Sydney, Australia held a lights-off event in 2007. Then, Earth Hour 2008 was held internationally from 8 to 9 p.m. on March 29 and 35 countries, with over 400 cities around the world participating. Landmarks around the world turned off their non-essential power and even the tech giant Google, went dark on the day.