The Path of Self Discovery

This graphic, “The Path to Self Discovery,” by Mik Mortimer, an interdisciplinary arts major from Beaver Falls, was selected for the Baily’s Beads homepage. Baily’s Beads is the literary magazine of the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.

 Image submitted

Baily’s Beads, the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford’s award-winning literary magazine, will unveil its 2023 issue, which is online, at a reception in the Mukaiyama University Room of the Frame-Westerberg Commons at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25.

The celebration will feature an open mic for contributors or anyone in the community, as well as refreshments.

