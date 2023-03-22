WARREN — Northern Pennsylvania Regional College (NPRC) will hold an Open House event on Tuesday, April 18 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at five of their classroom locations. A remote connection will also be available for those who cannot attend in person.

Prospective students and guests will be introduced to members of the NPRC team and will learn about the institution, how to enroll in academic or workforce training courses, receive college readiness resources, hear from alumni, and ask questions to team members directly.

Trending Food Videos

Tags

Local & Social