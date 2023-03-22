WARREN — Northern Pennsylvania Regional College (NPRC) will hold an Open House event on Tuesday, April 18 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at five of their classroom locations. A remote connection will also be available for those who cannot attend in person.
Prospective students and guests will be introduced to members of the NPRC team and will learn about the institution, how to enroll in academic or workforce training courses, receive college readiness resources, hear from alumni, and ask questions to team members directly.
The locations for this event include Union City High School, Union City; The Galena Building, Franklin; Parkside Commons, Meadville; Community Education Center of Elk and Cameron Counties, St. Marys; Northern Tioga School District, Elkland; or virtual attendance. Those interested in attending are encouraged to sign up at https://bit.ly/OpenHouseApril_18.
NPRC offers affordable associate degrees, a general education certificate, and workforce training to the region and features locations within 15 miles of most residents in a nine-county footprint.
Associate degrees include business administration, criminal justice, early childhood education, liberal studies, and social sciences. Workforce Development courses include training in automotive, early childhood education, construction, industrial maintenance, manufacturing, healthcare, operational excellence, supervision and leadership, and transportation.
Businesses can also contact NPRC about customizing their training to fit their organizational needs. Many of these courses and programs are also eligible for financial assistance through the local CareerLink.
“College can be intimidating for many reasons,” shared Director of Student Services, Dannielle Fickenworth. “At NPRC, we work incredibly hard to ensure that every student, whether they be a high school student looking at colleges, full-time workers, single parents, or even first-generation college students have the resources and support they need to be successful and do not feel that intimidation. She continued, “This Open House is a great opportunity for someone ready to make a positive change in their life and hear first-hand how NPRC has been helpful in the life of a current student.”
The two additional Open House events in 2023 are scheduled for Tuesday, July 18 and Tuesday, October 24 at locations and times to be determined.