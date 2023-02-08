Morrissey MUG

Paul Morrissey

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The National Comedy Center, the nation’s official cultural institution dedicated to the art of comedy, will present acclaimed comedian Paul Morrissey — performing on stage in Jamestown, — as he records his new comedy album in front of a live audience.

Tickets are now available for “An Evening of Comedy with Paul Morrissey: ICE CREAM VS EVERYTHING” on Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25.

