JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The National Comedy Center, the nation’s official cultural institution dedicated to the art of comedy, will present acclaimed comedian Paul Morrissey — performing on stage in Jamestown, — as he records his new comedy album in front of a live audience.
Tickets are now available for “An Evening of Comedy with Paul Morrissey: ICE CREAM VS EVERYTHING” on Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25.
With national television appearances on CBS’s The Late, Late Show and The Late Show with David Letterman, Morrissey has headlined clubs and theaters across the country, opened theater tours for Jim Gaffigan, Tom Papa and performed at major comedy festivals including the Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal, the Montreux Comedy Festival and the National Comedy Center’s Lucille Ball Comedy Festival.
He co-hosted the “Come To Papa with Tom Papa” podcast on Bill Burr’s All Things Comedy Network, has been a writer on projects for CBS and FOX, and has appeared in Nike commercials with NBA star Chris Paul. Morrissey’s latest comedy special, “A Real Humdinger,” now has over 15 million views on YouTube and Facebook.
“I’m ecstatic to be coming back to Jamestown! As a small town kid from upstate New York, following my dream for a career as a comedian felt like a long shot. I’m very passionate about standup, and also a huge student of comedy and its history,” said Morrissey. “Being a part of the Lucille Ball Comedy Festival several times was an important part of my development and success.
“The National Comedy Center was still under construction during those years. I’m flattered and excited to get this opportunity to perform in Jamestown once again, now that the Center is completed — and to record an album in such a unique and historic place. I hope the comedy fans there are excited to see the shows and share this special weekend with me.”
Morrissey will perform four shows at the Lucy Desi Museum’s Tropicana Room, Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25 at 7 and 9 p.m.