Bradford City Fire Department Chief Eric Taylor confirmed arson as the cause of Monday night’s fire at 69 1/2 Hillside Ave. in the city and that a state fire marshal is investigating.
This makes the third suspected arson fire since June 11 in the city, which has seen several overall house fires in the past few months. Taylor said of the arson fires, “officials are chasing down different leads but if anyone has any information concerning any of the fires to call the state police, Bradford City police, or the fire department.”
Crews from the BCFD were dispatched at 8:50 p.m. Monday on a report of an unoccupied house on fire. Capt. Jeff Kloss reported that Capt. Mike Scrivo assumed command and called a second alarm within minutes of arriving on scene as a column of smoke rose above the city.
“The fire was at an abandoned house about 300-400 feet up a hill with heavy fire and no one around,” Kloss said. The home is located between Hillside Avenue and Hill Street, above High Street.
He explained, “Engine 1 set up on Hillside Avenue to connect to a hydrant and that the crew advanced two hand lines from Engine 1.”
Because the house was unoccupied, the crew was able to use defensive operations to get control of the fire; by 9:22 p.m. the fire was under control, Kloss said.
The house was a total loss, with Kloss adding that the utilities had been shut off prior and he did not believe that anyone had been living in the structure.
There were no injuries to any members of the department.
Bradford Township and Derrick City volunteer fire departments were on standby.
The scene was cleared at 11:13 p.m.
It has been a busy few months for city firefighters. On May 11, a fire at 153 South Ave. was deemed accidental; another accidental fire happened on May 23 at 42 Thompson Ave.
A few days later, on May 29, a huge fire that began on Pleasant Street and spread to homes on Pearl Street occurred. This fire, one of the worst in Bradford in many years, has been ruled “undetermined” following an investigation by a state police fire marshal and local fire authorities.
“There had been a joint investigation and the general consensus was that there was so much damage it was hard to pinpoint a location or cause,” Taylor said. “With a ruling of undetermined, the case can be reopened should new information come to light.”
Another fire occurred on June 11 in an unoccupied house located on South Avenue — this fire had been listed as suspicious, and has now been ruled arson and is under investigation by city authorities.
Another accidental fire started at 152 Summer St. and spread to 154 Summer the night of June 19. In yet another unoccupied structure, at 27 Walker Ave. a fire at the back of the home on June 25 was reported; this, too, has been ruled arson and is under investigation by a state police fire marshal.