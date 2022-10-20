A “Meet the Photographer” event will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Allegheny Mountain Arts Galley in Bradford.
The photographer, Pat Frantz Cercone, the executive director of communications and marketing at Pitt-Bradford. She has a photography exhibition currently hanging in the gallery which will continue until the end of October.
Her photograph ‘Four Course Dinner’ (which will be on display) is the winner of the 2022 Audubon Nature Photography Contest Community Choice Award. Attendees of the event will have the exclusive opportunity to speak with Cercone about the story behind her award-winning photograph.
The Allegheny Mountain Arts Gallery, at 181 Main St., is open Wednesday to Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. and is owned by two local artists: Rick Minard and Greg Souchik. Local art is constantly on display/for sale at the gallery, in addition to antiques, gifts, t shirts, mugs, art classes, and exhibits by visiting artists.