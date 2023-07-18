UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State Extension invites youth in Pennsylvania to participate in a free fabric mosaic art virtual activity.
The activity is part of Pennsylvania 4-H’s summer free trial period, during which youth throughout the state can experience a sampling of 4-H projects through a series of online activities designed to be fun and interactive.
A session for children ages 5-7 — known as Cloverbuds in 4-H — will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. July 31. An event for participants ages 8-18 is scheduled for 2 to 3 p.m. July 31.
According to organizers, participants will complete an expressive art project that combines painting and fabric to create a masterpiece. They request that participants bring:
— Any type of scrap cotton material.
— Fabric scissors.
— Aleenes Fabric Fusion Adhesive, or a similar product.
— Any size canvas. Instructors will use a canvas that is eight inches by eight inches.
— Paint.
— Pattern pieces, which can be downloaded and printed.
Participants must register by July 30. More information about the Cloverbuds session is available on the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/cloverbud-fabric-mosaic.
Information about the general session can be found at https://extension.psu.edu/fabric-mosaic.
Organizers noted that this opportunity allows youth and their families to try the 4-H program for free and determine if joining is the right decision for them. Participation in the trial does not automatically enroll youth in 4-H.