The Bradford Creative and Performing Arts Center is kicking off the Third Annual Fall Music and Art Festival on Saturday on Festival Way in Bradford.
“This year’s festival promises to be even bigger and better and will have participants from all over the region, and beyond,” said Darren Litz, executive director for BCPAC. “We’ve got something for everyone, and from a little bit of everywhere. We are thrilled with this year’s lineup, and once again, have filled up the event with nearly 50 vendors.” Litz indicated that all the vendor spots, as well as entertainment schedule, is maxed out this year, giving patrons an assortment of things to do at the festival. He also mentioned the layout is a little different, and the kids’ art activities will be spread throughout the festival. Parents are asked to register each child at the Zonta booth to receive a hand stamp and punch card passport, which will give them access to each of the activities around the festival. Once they are finished, they can return their passport for a gift at the Kiwanis booth.
The day begins at 10 a.m. with the Marching Owls playing the national anthem for the opening ceremony, followed by a standstill preview of their 2023 Field Show. Opening the continuous rotation of musicians playing a variety of music all day in the UPMC Music Tent is Brianna Blakenship’s Full Band – Kane (10:30 a.m. to noon); Marshmellow Overcoat – Bradford (noon to 1:30); Darkwater Duo – Bradford (1:30-3); Western Range Music — State College (3 to 4:30); and rounding out the day with Jim Ronan and Dana Jared – Bradford (4:30 to 6 p.m.).
The artisan vendors also come from a little bit of everywhere, including: Chain Saw Carving with Jimmy Keller – South Dayton, N.Y.; Woodland Signatures Jewelry and Metalsmithing – Olean, N.Y.; Tiffysmitty’s Pottery – Franklinville, N.Y.; Bright Designs by B Macrame – Campbell, N.Y.; Middle of the Road Photography – Kane; House of the Mystical mandala art – Mount Jewett; Woven Wish Handmade sewn crafts – Bradford; Electric Links Permanent Jewelry and Paintings — Bradford; Big Level Arts Poetry – Mount Jewett; Knit Happens – Bradford; Hasey Daisey Creations Tye Dye – Kane; Woodland Soaps and Scents – Coudersport; Lady A Creative Wreaths – Bradford; Michelle Chapman and Lynette Sluga art – Bradford; Harold Stark Wood Woodworking – Rew; I’ll Have Seconds Silverplate Jewelry – Kane; Preston and Sons Broom Squires – Bradford; Seeds and Stems – Bradford; Wee Wood Originals – Allegany, N.Y.; Tri County Arts Council artisans – Olean, N.Y.; and Elk County Council on the Arts artisans — Ridgway.
This year’s street entertainment will once again include a large sidewalk chalk art display featuring a stained-glass window gridded on the walk in front of St. Bernard Church. Kids are invited to select a pane and incorporate their own creativity into the project. Chalk and art supervision will be provided by the art students at Smethport High School. The rest of the street entertainment will feature Step Up Dance Academy (Noon); Western N.Y. Fiddle Kids (1 p.m.); Studio B Dance Academy’s Queen B’s (2 p.m); Sandy Lick Mountain Dulcimers – DuBois (3 p.m); and the Starlit Dance Connection (4 p.m). The dance groups will appear throughout the streets of the festival, while the Fiddle Kids and Dulcimer group will appear under the tent in the side parking lot of Michelle’s Flair for Hair.
The kid’s Art Activities are sponsored by The United Way of Bradford, and will have eight different, fun creative activities for the kids to do including the Stained-Glass Chalk Art, Butterfly Whisks, Paint a Heart magnet, Scratch Art from the Bradford Public Library, DIY Suncatchers and Thumb Print art – from Pitt Bradford Arts, Face Painting from Southern Tier Catholic Schools, as well as the return of Mr. Paul ”The Awesome Artist” from upstate New York doing airbrush tattoos, and the infamous Fun That Pops Balloon Artist, George Sweat from the Finger Lakes region of New York.
And what is a festival without all sorts of treats and foods? From Bradford will be Pizza Napoli with their woodfired pizza; BK Donuts with their specialty treats; Magic Bean Café’s coffees and cream soda bar; Camper’s Kettle Corn and Lemonade; The Hungry Burro Mexican and International foods (Olean), Gypsy Wagon’s specialty sandwiches, fries and funnel cakes (St. Marys), The Lunch Bus and their hyped up school lunches (Limestone, N.Y.), and The Foster Brook Creamery’s fall favorites.
Several organizations will be represented at the festival as well, including First Night Bradford, Bradford Little Theatre, Kiwanis Club, Zonta Club, Marilyn Horne Museum, BCPAC and The Hero 100.1 Broadcasting Live from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Throughout the day, 50/50 Raffle tickets, Chainsaw Carving Raffle tickets, the Jim Ronan Guitar Raffle Tickets and Fall Festival T-shirts will be on sale to help defray festival expenses. Cash and PayPal will be accepted.
The Heart of the Arts Auction will be one of the main highlights of the festival with the Grand Auction starting at 6 p.m. All 20 pieces of art will be on display from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for preview inside the St. Bernard Auditorium. Interested bidders can pick up their bidding paddle during this time. The online auction is open this week and will close on Saturday at 5:45 p.m. right before the in-person auction begins. Last year’s auction raised over $9K to support local artists, as well as support the BCPAC Scholarship Fund. Auction booklets and information about the art and artist will be available at the festival.
“This is a great way to kick off the fall season and celebrate everything that is art for all ages,” said Litz. For details and updates about the festival, be sure to visit the BPCAC website at www.bcpac.com or call the office at 814-362-2522.