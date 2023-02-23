OLEAN, N.Y. — Area wildlife enthusiast, photographer and photography consultant Dan Jordan is displaying some of his favorite moments in time captured on camera in an art exhibit at the Olean Public Library at 134 N. 2nd Street.
“I have a portrait studio in Olean which caters to Olean and Allegany clients, but surprisingly I do have Bradford clients, as well,” explained Jordan. He currently runs a photography studio in Olean, as well as a consulting business. The consulting part of the business focuses on training and advice concerning photography, Photoshop, business and entrepreneurial development and advancement.
Jordan’s photography has been seen in past editions of The Bradford Era, as the professional photographer is known to share his artwork. However, this large exhibit will feature a vast collection of Jordan’s favorite wildlife photography and will be on display the entire month of March at the library.
Upwards of 50 of Jordan’s favorite prints will be on display for the public to look over during regular library hours until the end of March. The Olean Public Library’s hours are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be a meet-the-artist reception from 4:30 until 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 2 at the library to kick off the event. Reception will include light refreshments for those in attendance, as well as a chance to discuss the works with the photographer. All images are for sale but cannot be purchased at the exhibition. There will also be a comment book where folks can reserve an image(s) for purchase, if they choose to do so.
“In actuality, it is looking like more than 50 pieces will be displayed — Maybe even 75,” said Jordan. “I just cannot pick ones ‘not to display.’ Sometimes a story can be told with an image of lesser quality because it is so unique. I occasionally take these types of photos as well. However I am focusing on my favorite wildlife captures for this exhibit.”
Jordan, who is often referred to as “the Eagle Whisperer,” does a lot of wildlife photography, specifically of bald eagles. He has become quite an ‘eagle expert,’ over the years of capturing them on film and has fielded questions from national and international sources. Jordan also hosts pictorial presentations on eagles and on other wildlife, which are filled with photos and knowledge. He has hosted these events for middle school science class groups, birding groups, retirement homes/communities, and others in the community.
Jordan, an Allegany native, was born and raised in Bolivar and graduated from St. Bonaventure University. He has created entrepreneurial startups locally and internationally. He recently retired from his role as International Business Development Director of Amphenol Ceramics and now owns and manages a portrait studio in Olean, called Jordan Photography and Consulting.
For more information on Jordan’s photography and consulting, contact (913) 814-7740.
For more information on the exhibition, contact Alijah Fox at the Olean Public Library at (716) 372-0200.