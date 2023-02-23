OLEAN, N.Y. — Area wildlife enthusiast, photographer and photography consultant Dan Jordan is displaying some of his favorite moments in time captured on camera in an art exhibit at the Olean Public Library at 134 N. 2nd Street.

“I have a portrait studio in Olean which caters to Olean and Allegany clients, but surprisingly I do have Bradford clients, as well,” explained Jordan. He currently runs a photography studio in Olean, as well as a consulting business. The consulting part of the business focuses on training and advice concerning photography, Photoshop, business and entrepreneurial development and advancement.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos