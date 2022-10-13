Ford raffle

This brand new Ford truck is being raffled off by the Bradford Township Volunteer Fire Department. The drawing date is Jan. 1, 2023.

 Era file photo

The Bradford Township Volunteer Fire Department operates out of three stations to provide mutual aid throughout the township.

Fundraisers are one way they are able to equip firefighters with the most advanced training and materials, as well as keep the costs of fighting fires, tending to rescues, and preparing for emergency situations low.

