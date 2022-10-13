The Bradford Township Volunteer Fire Department operates out of three stations to provide mutual aid throughout the township.
Fundraisers are one way they are able to equip firefighters with the most advanced training and materials, as well as keep the costs of fighting fires, tending to rescues, and preparing for emergency situations low.
Two big fundraisers are taking place right now.
Professional comedians Keith Barany and The REAL John King will perform this year during the BTVFD Comedy Night on Nov. 5 at the township social hall, 368 Interstate Parkway.
The NY Post said of Barany, “The wittiest comedian working today.” And, he’s entertained U.S. troops overseas, five times in four years.
The REAL John King, according to his website, adds harmonica to his comedy and “has opened for some of the nation’s top entertainers, including Chris Rock, Redd Foxx, Steve Harvey, Tommy Davidson, Sheryl Underwood and the Temptations.”
Comedy night is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the department.
The event includes limited seating, cash bar and food (limited menu). Only attendees who are 21 years and older, with proper ID, will be admitted. Tickets are still available online at https://btvfd15.com/ or from any member of the department; for a cost of $13 each or two tickets for $25.
And then there is the raffle to win a truck. Tickets, $20 each, are still available, but there are only a few hundred remaining. The raffle started with 5,000 tickets for the 2022 Ford F-150 XLT, 4X4 Supercrew. Tickets are available at https://btvfd15.com/product/ford-f-150-giveaway/ and winners must be 18 years old. The drawing date is Jan. 1, 2023. See the website for additional details.
There will be additional raffles throughout the year to support the department listed on their website. Watch for them.
The township is located in a sprawling rural area of mostly residential and forest property. However, major industries are also located in the township, as well as a few suburban nooks.
The department responds to approximately 250 calls each year and receives mutual aid from surrounding stations, including the Bradford City Fire Department, when needed.