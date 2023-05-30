Sweet spring air, sunshine and the colors red, white and blue permeated historic downtown Bradford on Monday morning.
Main Street buzzed with veterans from the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and American Legion gathered with local residents and children, who were patiently waiting for the big trucks, cool cars, motorcycles, K9s, candy and other surprises the 2023 Memorial Day Parade in Bradford would hold for them.
“There was a great turnout and the weather was beautiful for the parade,” said Bradford Mayor Tom Riel, who marched behind the officers who were proudly carrying the American, Pennsylvania and Prisoners of War (POW) Flag at the head of vehicles filled with area first responders. “A very nice Memorial Day tribute to all of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice so that we may enjoy the freedoms we have today. They may have fallen but certainly will not be forgotten.”
Following the emergency first responder’s vehicles marched McKean County District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer with her “Hounds of Justice,” which provoked laughter, applause and smiles on both sides of Main Street — which were full of area residents, families and veterans on either side, all the way from the OYO Hotel to Veterans Square, and even down some side streets.
The applause never seemed to cease as vehicle after vehicle made its way down the street. Vehicles were followed by both the color guards and marching bands from Floyd C. Fretz Middle School and Bradford Area High School who entertained the crowd with patriotic tunes. As the bands marched by, next were floats, a tiny pony dressed in red, white and blue, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and area sports teams.
Pulling down Main Street, the finale included the classic cars of the Street Dreams Car Club, Bradford Township Volunteer Fire Department, Lewis Run Volunteer Fire Department, Corydon Township Volunteer Fire Department; two units from Rew Volunteer Fire Department, the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford Police, Derrick City Volunteer Fire Department units, the Bradford American Legion Riders from Post 108, Bradford Eagle Riders Fraternal Order of Eagles 2432, Kinzua Chapter ABATE of McKean County and the Wanderers Motorcycle Club.
Over the rev of the motorcycles’ engines, the many residents on each side of the road closed in to follow the tune “Proud to Be an American,” to Veterans’ Square where the Memorial Day Ceremony was held with 12-year U.S. Army veteran Ruth Fairchild as the special speaker.
Two of the most poignant facts Fairchild shared with Monday’s audience were that 76,027 Pennsylvania men and women have laid down their lives for the freedoms shared by all Americans. And, including all 50 states of the nation, over 1.3 million veterans have given their lives. A thought to ruminate on while enjoying the sunshine and camaraderie of Memorial Day and the other 364 days of the year as well.