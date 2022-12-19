Elk Lick Scout Reserve

A Cub Scout takes aim during a 2019 archery session at Elk Lick Scout Reserve in Smethport, Pa.

SMETHPORT — More than a year after authorizing the sale of Elk Lick Scout Reserve, the Allegheny Highlands Council continues to offer the site for sale to pay for its portion of the Boy Scouts of America’s sex abuse settlement.

The camp, on Bordell Road in Keating Township, is listed on several property sales websites at $1.45 million. McKean County property records indicate the camp is still owned by the council, and the site has a taxable assessed value of around $600,000.

