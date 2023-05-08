It was eerily familiar. This weekend, the world watched as Prince Charles III and Princess Consort Camilla were crowned King and Queen of Britain. All the pomp and circumstance of the day was accorded to them as has been for most of the royalty through the years and generations.
His mother, Queen Elizabeth II, had also been crowned after losing one of her parents in a December death. However, the Queen’s coronation took place in June, not May. It was 70 years ago, minus one month.
Former history professor and current resident of Bradford, Dr. Marvin Thomas, called to share his memory of when Prince Charles’ mother was crowned the Queen, and a piece of treasure to go along with his story.
Thomas, who taught at the University of Pittsburgh, called to share a newspaper from 1953. The newspaper is in gold print rather than the standard black. This was a golden reprint of the Daily Mail dated Wednesday, June 3, 1953.
The headline, The Queen’s Message: ‘I thank you all from a full heart’ LET US CHERISH OUR OWN WAY OF LIFE, boldly leaps off the page.
Quoting the article: “The Queen, who spoke in ringing and confident tones, broadcast this message to Britain and the Commonwealth at 9 o’clock last night after her Coronation:
“When I spoke to you last, at Christmas, I asked you all, whatever your religion, to pray for me on the day of my Coronation — to pray that God would give me wisdom and strength to carry out the promises that I should then be making.”
She continued to acknowledge her followers near and abroad, and to thank them for their support and thoughts.
“My husband…It is hard for me to find words in which to tell you of the strength which this knowledge has given me.
“The ceremonies you have seen today are ancient, and some for their origins are veiled in the mists of the past. But their spirit and their meaning shine through the ages, never, perhaps, more brightly than now.”
Thomas chatted with The Era over the weekend about when this event took place and a lot of history that surrounded the timeframe. He spoke of the blind, Bulgarian mystic, briefly, “Baba Vanga, she was the one who predicted that this would be the last queen they would have. She made a lot of predictions — some right, some not. But the way things are shaping up, one could wonder if this will be true.”
Another piece of the front page article, a letter from the Queen, if you will:
“Our hopes… There is also this, I have behind me not only the splendid traditions and the annals of more than a thousand years but the living strength and majesty of the Commonwealth and Empire, of societies old and new, of lands and races different in history and origins but all by God’s will, united in spirit and in aim.”
And, Thomas spoke of this as well, though he may not have realized it and the connections. “The only thing that unites this land anymore is the flag, we can’t seem to find our way back to compromising with one another. Disagreements are now dissent into destruction instead of chances to learn more about each other.”
But the Queen continued: “Your loyalty…Parliamentary institutions with their free speech and respect for the rights of minorities, and the inspiration of the broad tolerance in thought and its expression — all this we conceive to be a precious part of our way of life and outlook.”
Seventy years ago, Thomas was in 10th grade in Long Island, N.Y. He watched the Coronation of the Queen a few hours after it happened.
“They filmed it, put it on a plane, and flew it over. We watched it on tiny television screens or in the movie house,” Thomas explained.
The Queen, according to Thomas, was not allowed to give her opinion on the happenings around her. The caption of the photo on the front page of the golden paper reads: “Composed and sedate she drove to the Abbey. With solemnity and great dignity she played her part in the long and moving Coronation ceremonies. Radiant and happy she returned to Buckingham Palace. Hundreds of pictures proclaimed that supreme happiness. This one most of all. It was taken on the balcony after nine tiring hours of ceremonial (SIC).”
Thomas added that he would be watching the son’s coronation but it would be later in the day.