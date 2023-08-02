CLARENDON — Staff of the 862-acre Chapman State Park, on the West Branch of Tionesta Creek, will host many programs this August beginning with The Fungus Among Us at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.
During The Fungus Among Us program participants will explore the knowledge and experience of local mycologist Garrett Taylor. Taylor has been all over the area looking for mushrooms, growing in all seasons, for the last 20 years — after discovering his passion for them. As he describes it, this is prime time for mushroom diversity around Chapman State Park. Come learn all about mushrooms with Garrett at the Amphitheater.
Then at 1 p.m. on Sunday, staff of Chapman State Park will host Nature Journaling 101 to teach participants some nature journaling techniques and prompts. All materials will be provided and all experience levels are welcome. Participants will meet at Pavilion 5 (Warming Hut). Registration is required to participate in this event.
At 9 p.m. on Aug. 12 and Aug. 13 the park will host a Meteor Shower Watch. It is the peak of the Perseids Meteor Shower. Those interested in viewing the meteor shower are to meet at the Beach Area to learn about meteors and observe the night sky over Chapman Lake. The same program is being offered for both nights. Registration is required.
At 2 p.m. on Aug. 19 Chapman State Park staff will host Turtle Talk. Folks can learn all about turtles with the knowledge of special guest, John Bowler. He will be bringing his live turtle to give individuals an up-close look at these cool cold-blooded critters. Participants will meet at Pavilion 2.
At 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 19 the Beaver program will be hosted. Learn about the amazing adaptations of beavers and discover the important role they play in the ecosystem. After a short presentation participants will go for a walk to look for beavers and beaver signs. Those interested in participating should meet at the Amphitheater.
At 9 p.m. on Aug. 19 the park will host an Astro-Photography workshop. Learn how to capture the beauty of the night sky, under the instruction of local astro-photographer, Dave Wilkins. Wilkins will discuss the basics of nightscape astro-photography such as: camera settings, ideal times and locations, and what can be captured. If the weather allows, hands-on demonstrations will follow the presentation. Participants are asked to bring their own camera with a shutter trigger or timer function, and a tripod. Registration is required to participate. Individuals will meet at Pavilion 5 for this program.
The last program of the month is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 20 to explore the topic of Bats! Come out to Chapman State Park to learn all about Pennsylvania’s bats. Participate in some bat themed activities and go on a short hike to look for bats around the park. Interested folks will meet at the Amphitheater and walk less than a mile, on mostly flat terrain, to hopefully find some bats.
For any questions or concerns, contact Emily Hunt at ehunt@pa.gov or (814) 723-0532.