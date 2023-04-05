WARREN — The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service is hosting a garlic mustard pull for Earth Day in the Allegheny National Forest on Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Buckaloons Recreation Area, located at 181 National Forge Road, Irvine, PA 16329.
The event is open to the public to join forest staff in removing garlic mustard, an invasive plant, from the Buckaloons Recreation Area. Staff recommend that participants wear gloves, insect repellent, and weather-appropriate, long-sleeved, workwear.
Following the event will be a potluck-style lunch. Hamburgers and hotdogs will be provided, and participants are invited to bring a dish to share.
Check in at 9 a.m. at the botany trailer near the boat launch. Parking is available near the pavilion and the boat launch.
This is an Allegheny National Forest Centennial event. Participants will receive a Centennial Passport that encourages them to collect cancellation stamps at centennial events throughout 2023. For more information on the Allegheny National Forest Centennial Commemoration please visit www.fs.usda.gov/goto/ANFCentennial.
For questions about the garlic mustard pull, please contact April Moore at april.moore@usda.gov or (814) 728-6186.