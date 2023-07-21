SMETHPORT — Continuing the effort to find solutions to the state’s growing EMS crisis, Rep. Martin Causer, R-Turtlepoint, will convene a meeting of the EMS Task Force on July 27, starting at 6 p.m.
The meeting will be held in person at the McKean County Department of Emergency Services in Smethport; however, people who are interested in participating but unable to attend in person will be able to join remotely.
“We had a great conversation about challenges and potential solutions at our EMS Town Meeting earlier this year,” Causer said. “Now we need to take it a step further by assessing those potential solutions and figuring out what will work best to ensure our emergency responders can continue providing the life-saving services we depend upon.”
Causer noted several people signed up for the task force following the previous town meeting, but others who are interested are welcome to join in.
All who plan to attend should RSVP to Rhonda Race in Causer’s office at rrace@pahousegop.com.
The McKean County Department of Emergency Services is located at 17175 U.S. Route 6, Smethport.