Bradford Creative and Performing Arts Center has announced that Patty Colosimo will be the recipient of the 2023 Jackie Award, the Marilyn Horne Award for Excellence in Creative and Performing Arts.
Colosimo will be recognized and presented with the award at the upcoming BCPAC performance of TAKE3 at the Bromley Family Theater on the University of Pitt-Bradford campus at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, with a light reception in the lobby following.
Colosimo’s impact is long-standing, dedicated, and wide-reaching. Her commitment to the arts and community, and the impact on Bradford and the region is beyond exemplary and will be celebrated with this award. Her drive has been guided by her desire to provide free community programming throughout the years to the downtown area including nursing homes, local churches, special education classes, and even the Christmas Parade in 2021.
“Patty has had a hand in almost every event, program, and community organization in Bradford,” said Courtney Mealey, Interim Director of Arts Programming at Pitt-Bradford. “In her first year of retirement, this award would be a way for the community to thank her for those many years of dedicated service to the arts and regional activities, events and participation. Her legacy is one that has touched many here in Bradford and beyond and I believe should be celebrated.”
She had been employed at Pitt-Bradford since 1999, beginning her career with conference services and as coordinator of the Spectrum Arts Series. In 2006, she was named assistant director of arts programming and was promoted to director in 2012, until her recent retirement in 2022.
Her service to the community is both endless and creative. During COVID, she developed a community fundraiser to, Fill the Seats, in the Bromley Family Theater with food bags, raising over $10,000 for the Friendship Table.
Born and raised in Bradford, Colosimo is a graduate of Bradford Area High School and received a Bachelor of Fine Arts, with concentration in music, and a minor in art history, from the Indiana University of PA (IUP).
Colosimo returned to the region following her graduation from IUP in 1982. This is where her life-long service to Bradford began. In those early years she started volunteering for the newly formed BCPAC, where she was instrumental in assisting with marketing efforts, hanging posters, and doing anything that helped promote the arts, which she loved. This dedication to the arts, BCPAC and the region continued.
“We are thrilled to recognize Patty with the Jackie Award because of her passion and dedication to the arts, and her commitment and service to sharing her love of the arts with so many others in both the Pitt-Bradford community and the Bradford region,” said BCPAC Executive Director, Darren Litz.
Throughout the ’80s she was often found working with Alan Jones on the many sets for BCPAC performances, working tirelessly to help bring the arts to the region. She continued her dedication to the arts through her involvement with the Kiwanis Kapers, through the creation of sets or work on makeup and costumes — her dedication to the arts in Bradford was evident.
Colosimo also helped to coordinate community art exhibitions during the numerous downtown arts festivals and through the Old City Hall Art Exhibitions. In addition, she has made numerous presentations to community organizations, including Rotary, Kiwanis, Leadership McKean, Zonta, and regional schools, to stimulate and encourage their interest in supporting the arts in Bradford. She also worked with the Bradford Kiwanis Club (and BAHS Key Club, Aktions Club and Builders Club) to establish Kiwanis Day as part of the Kaleidoscope Series.
During her tenure at UPB, her awards and recognition are numerous. In 2001, Colosimo was awarded the A.C.E Award for Pitt-Bradford Admissions; in 2009, she was awarded the Staff Recognition Award; and in 2010 she was the first woman on the Bradford campus to receive the Chancellor’s Award for Staff Recognition for Excellence in Service to the University.
She continuously expanded the Pitt-Bradford Arts programming to include community-related programs and projects. Colosimo introduced children’s programming and arts appreciation for young people to Pitt-Bradford, brought in top-flight artists on a limited budget, coordinated the Norman Rockwell Exhibition at the university, raised money for the arts at Pitt-Bradford and oversaw the multi-faceted restoration of the historically significant Tommaso Juglaris painting that hangs in Blaisdell Hall.
In 2007 she established the Kaleidoscope Series, providing regional schools with over 40 student matinee performances. Over 12,000 families attended pre/post-show activity events such as pajama parties, themed dress-up, petting zoos, etc., free-to-the-public arts workshops.
Patty also organized many in-school master classes in jazz, classical, opera, and more, in not only the Bradford Area School District, but also in schools in Olean (N.Y.), Smethport, Port Allegany (N.Y.), Salamanca (N.Y.) and other regional school districts. Her efforts to enrich these communities have been far-reaching.
In 2012, she partnered with the Bradford Area School District to present their annual art exhibition in the KOA Art Gallery to present the artwork of K-12 students. She was also instrumental in creating several community collaborations including the Bradford Airport’s 50th Anniversary Exhibit in the KOA Art Gallery in 2013 and working with the One Book Bradford over the years, to bring authors to speak on the Bradford campus.
Outside of her professional career, Colosimo has participated locally on the board of the Bradford Creative and Performing Arts Center, Southern Tier Symphony and Italian Festa Committee. She was also a state-wide board member for the Pennsylvania Presenters Organization.
While giving her energy to the arts and being a mom of three, she was often found on the sidelines cheering on her kids in their sporting events and designing/constructing sets for the Bradford Area High School performances, in addition to coordinating hair and makeup. She was also instrumental in directing large fundraisers for St. Bernard’s School, and she was an active member of the parents’ booster clubs for band, soccer, football, gymnastics, as well as actively participating in the PTA/PTO at her kids’ schools from 1990 through 2010.
Patty is married to Dick Colosimo of Bradford and has three children; Celeste (Matt) Anderson of Pittsburgh, Richie Colosimo of Pittsburgh, and Chelsey Colosimo of Los Angeles, California. She is the daughter of the late Pascal and Loretta Iaderosa.
Tickets for the TAKE3 event are still available online at bcpac.com or by calling the ticket office at (814) 362-2522.
BCPAC has presented this award since 1990, recognizing an individual or organization who has demonstrated excellence and support of the creative and performing arts in the region. The award was originally given as The Bravo Award, but then retired in 2000 and was changed to the “Jackie” award, given in recognition of Bradford native and world-renowned opera singer, Marilyn Horne, “Jackie.” Horne was awarded the “Jackie” when she came to town in the spring of 2000.