The story, the detailed personal accounts and the photos in the recently published book, “All for the Union: The Saga of One Northern Family Fighting the Civil War,” by John A. Simpson is more vibrant than any history class or lecture, at least that is the opinion of a local historian who helped in the research.
Simpson will read from the book and speak about the lives of the Ellithorpe family at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford’s Mukiyama Room at 7 p.m. Oct. 11. A book signing will follow. Books are available at the McKean County Historical Society or on Amazon.
Local historian Ruth Covert described the author as a high school history teacher who has written five other books. “When he took on this one, it took him six months to read the letters (Ellithorpe Family Collection of 180 Letters), then he studied the eastern theater,” she said. “He was well versed in the western theater and Confederate history. For this he had to learn about the Union — and he did so, diligently.”
Simpson, she said, used the letters and everything he could muster to bring each of the characters to life, to make them human. For example, Philip Ellithorpe was not a well man, but he enlisted anyway. According to Covert and Simpson, Philip Ellithorpe wrote most of the letters to his sister, Ann. She would later marry Asa Burleson, who served with both of her brothers, as detailed in a few of the handwritten letters and the Certificate of Marriage that was included in the collection.
The letters act almost as a diary of the lives of the four men and the women back home, as well as what was going on around them, Covert added.
“The book is fascinating, and the photos selected show each of them, throughout the pages,” Covert shared.
For a detailed account of the story and a review of the book, visit “New book describes Civil War through local connections” by Brian McClellan of the Olean Times Herald at https://www.oleantimesherald.com/news/allegany_county/new-book-describes-civil-war-through-local-connections/article_a92e1e2e-fb1e-11ed-92d7-c3b5acb409d2.html