Jamestown, N.Y. — You could be one of the eight photographers, youth and adults, who win $200 in the Audubon Community Nature Center 2023 Nature Photography Contest.
But you need to start taking pictures or choosing from your collection now to make your submissions by the Sunday, July 2 deadline.
A panel of judges will choose the Youth and Adult winners in the categories of Animals, Plants and Landscapes. In addition to their $200 cash prizes, all winners will have their photographs printed and exhibited in the Nature Center. Eighteen finalists will also be named, three in each category.
Two additional $200 cash prizes are awarded for the Adult and Youth photos receiving the most Community Choice votes online. A photo could receive both the Community Choice and a judged award. Social media buttons are posted beside your images so you can encourage friends and family to vote for your photos.
All winning and finalist photographs will be displayed on the contest website and announced in a widely distributed news release.
Adult is age 19 or older or out of high school at the end of the contest. Youth is ages 8 to 18, or still in high school at the end of the contest.
Categories are:
- Wildlife: Any animal is acceptable, including birds, mammals, fish, snails, insects, and more. Photos of animals in captivity, such as pets, zoos, or rehab animals are not accepted.
- Landscapes: Submit your best view, whether it is of mountains, oceans, lakes, rivers, forests or any other natural view.
- Plants: Submit your most beautiful plant photos, whether it is of seeds, leaves, flowers, or whole plants.
Full details of the 2023 competition are at https://www.gogophotocontest.com/acncphotocontest2023 .
Not a photographer? Visit the website to see the 2022 contest winners and honorable mentions. While you’re there, you can support nature education by voting for your favorite entries in this year’s competition.
Audubon Community Nature Center builds and nurtures connections between people and nature by providing positive outdoor experiences, opportunities to learn about and understand the natural world, and knowledge to act in environmentally responsible ways. To learn more, visit AudubonCNC.org.