The American Association of University Women (AAUW) recently announced the recipients of their 2023 scholarship awards as Bryce A. Dryden, Delaney Grace Cohen and Maxwell Richard Shaw.
Dryden is a recipient of a 2023 AAUW – Bradford Branch Scholarship. Dryden was selected for this scholarship based on his academic achievement, extracurricular activities and leadership.
Dryden is a May 2023 graduate of Butler Area Senior High School. He graduated with a grade point average of 4.0 while taking Advanced Placement courses in Spanish, Comparative Government and Computer Science Principles. He has participated in three athletic programs at the varsity level and has held down a part-time job working 20 hours per week for the last two years. He is a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish Club, and the AK Valley Swim League.
This fall Dryden will be studying Information Sciences and Technology at the Pennsylvania State University in State College. After he obtains his college degree, he plans to work in the field of cyber security and to give back to the community. Dryden stated that he has a burning desire to help others by leading with compassion, leadership and respect
He is the son of Valerie and Jeffrey Dryden of Butler, and the grandson of Dr. Richard and Nancy Dryden of Bradford.
Cohen is the second of three recipients this year for the AAUW Scholarship. Cohen was selected for this scholarship based on her academic achievement, co-curricular and community involvement and leadership. Cohen is a graduate of the Central Mountain High School in Lock Haven. She graduated with a grade point average of 4.0 and was named to the National Honor Society. One of her teachers noted that Delaney dedicated her time to service and leadership activities through the school’s Renaissance Leadership group.
During high school Cohen participated in interscholastic tennis and softball and served as the president of the Yearbook Club. In addition to her school activities, she also volunteered at a community center and worked at a local restaurant and an area swimming pool.
Cohen will be attending the Pennsylvania State University in the fall and will study Digital Art and Media Design in the college of Art and Architecture.
She is the daughter of Kim and Blake Cohen of Lock Haven and the granddaughter of Dr. Steven and Flora Cohen of Bradford.
Shaw is this year’s third recipient of a 2023 AAUW – Bradford Branch Scholarship. Shaw was selected for this scholarship based on his academic achievement, co-curricular involvement and leadership.
Shaw is a recent graduate of Bradford Area High School. A member of the National Honor Society, he maintained a grade point average of 4.0 and also earned 30 hours of college credit. A talented athlete, he participated in varsity soccer, basketball, golf and tennis. Shaw’s business education culminated in a co-op experience with protocol 80 inc., a local IT company, where his duties included inbound marketing tasks while utilizing marketing and technology skills. Shaw especially enjoyed serving as the president of the business club DECA and representing the high school at district and state competitions.
Shaw plans to study business at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford and play soccer for the college at the intercollegiate level. He stated that receiving this AAUW-Bradford Branch scholarship is an immense honor and noted that it is fitting that two of his most influential teachers and mentors were women.
He is the son of Dianna and Warren Shaw of Bradford.