COUDERSPORT — Free, in-person programs will be held this Friday and Saturday at Cherry Springs State Park at 4639 Cherry Springs Road, in Coudersport. The park is 12 miles from U.S. Route 6 in Galeton via West Branch Road and 15 miles from Coudersport via Route 44.
Get to the park early and enjoy a picnic at one of the provided tables with charcoal grills at the site next to the Night Sky Viewing Area. Then, at 7:15 p.m. on Friday, all ages are welcome to meet at the kiosk (next to the restrooms near the gravel lot) by the viewing area for a short, guided, 45-minute walk of park facilities, to learn about their past, present and future. Expect to walk less than a mile on mostly level terrain.
Art in the Park: Galaxy Painting takes place from 7 to 8 p.m. this Friday. Capture the swirling, colorful beauty of galactic patterns and learn how to paint a galactic scene in watercolor. Materials are provided. Participants, ages 10 and up, can follow the instructor exactly, or learn techniques to mix it up to create a painting that’s all their own. Art in the Park is for children, teens and adults. To ensure enough supplies for all participants, registration is required. Go to https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/cherry_springs_state_park for park programs to claim your space. In the event of light rain, this program will be moved to the pavilion in the Overnight Astronomy Observation Field.
On Saturday, from 7-7:45 p.m., come ready to play with Launch Into Space: Lunar Landing Yard Games. Join park staff for astronomy-themed educational yard games. These fun, family-friendly, free games will provide an introduction to astronomy and are a great way to ease into the night’s Night Sky Tour. Registration is not required.
Both Friday and Saturday, the Night Sky Tour: Late Summer Sky will be held from 8:45 to 9:30 p.m. Come experience the wonder of a starry night at Cherry Springs State Park through a laser-guided tour conducted by park staff. This weekend’s program will focus on the constellation of Cygnus the Swan, the planet Saturn, and other late summer favorites.
Following the above, from 9:30-10:15 p.m. both days, under the guidance of park volunteers and staff, embark on an amazing telescope tour of the night sky with Through Our Telescopes: Moon and Planet Watch. The focus of this weekend’s program is on Saturn and the Moon. Telescopes are available on a first-come, first-served basis, subject to staff and volunteer availability, weather conditions, and crowd size limitations.
Registration for events is encouraged but not required for most free in-person programs. The public may choose to register because those who do will receive an email if a program is canceled or modified due to weather or other factors. Register at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/cherry_springs_state_park for park programs. All programs will be canceled in the event of rain or thunder.
Visitors should arrive at the park before dark whether they are attending a stargazing program or are observing on their own. Leave pets at home.
Stargazing programs are in the Night Sky Public Viewing Area. Park in the gravel lot and follow the walkway next to the restrooms to the seating area.
Check the Clear Sky Chart or Astrospheric for 48-hour forecasts of cloud cover and viewing conditions.
For more information, call (814) 435-1037 or email cherryspringsee@pa.gov.