Rick Minard and Greg Souchik have done it again, only three times bigger. The two local artists have painted a 60-foot mural depicting the wars American troops have fought from 1917 through today.
It took the two men three to four weeks to paint the work. Neither could calculate the amount of time in planning or designing the piece.
Mount Jewett American Legion Post 574 incoming Commander Dan Carlson explained that the former commander, a Korean War veteran who has since taken a state position, “traveled all over looking at murals,” and then reached out to Minard after seeing the mural the pair had done at the Bradford VFW Post 212 earlier this year. The Bradford mural represents each of the U.S. military’s six branches: Army, Navy, Marines, Coast Guard, Air Force and Space Force.
The mural in Mount Jewett is a representation of wars that span more than 100 years; a time capsule of uniforms, equipment, vehicles, planes and more, through the past century. Souchik and Minard are partners when it comes to painting murals. When one takes the elements at the top of the piece, the other goes to the bottom. For this immense portrayal, Minard chose the high side while Souchik stayed off the ladder.
Carlson, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, having served from 1970-74 as a nuclear systems analyst, and other vets from the post assisted in a few details of the painting. He said, “The U2 was changed to the SR71 Blackbird, and the dozer replaced a tank in the VietNam section, and there were special requests for the MedEvac and the submarine.” Other requests included the M113 Armored Personnel Carrier and the supply ship.
The mural has been sealed in a coating that not only protects it from light damage but from fingerprints as well. This is a double edged sword because if the wall is damaged then the painting will be more difficult to fix. However, the artists don’t foresee the mural having any problems with fading or other damage any time soon.
Carlson added, “I have to say, we got a really good value for what they did.”
Minard and Souchik both replied that they, “like to give back to the people who have given so much to us.”
The pair of artisans are interested in doing more murals. The next one is already scheduled at Bradford City Beers on West Washington Street. Souchik confirmed that a portrait of the original owner of the establishment, Pink and Karen Langianese, will be painted soon.
Other murals the two would like to do include the promotional signage on old buildings and barns. “They are attractive and historical. Classics that should be saved,” Souchik said. But, he explained, getting access to them is often a hurdle, especially the height.
Minard and Souchik have been creating art since they were able to hold the tools of the trade — crayons, pencils, etc. Their backgrounds explore many areas, not just painting and not only murals. To see more of their work, visit Allegheny Mountain Arts located at 181 Main St. in Bradford.
A special display will be coming to the gallery in November. The Great Lakes works of Samuel Ward Stanton will be featured through December. Souchik explained that the artist known as Jack Dawson from “Titanic” was, of course, a real person. His name, Samuel Ward Stanton. Stanton was known for his steamship drawings from the 1800s to the early 1900s.
“He was supposed to do a mural,” Souchik said. Stanton was going to go learn more about the piece but was talked out of it by a friend. “He ended up on the Titanic as a second class passenger,” and did not survive when the ship went down.
If interested in having a mural completed, reach out to either Minard or Souchik at the gallery for more information.