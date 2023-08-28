Time for a day to yourself — with lots to do and people to meet. The Bradford Landmark Society’s 10th Annual Creative Women Workshop returns to historic Crook Farm on Sept. 9. To participate, register by Sept. 1.
The fee is $42 per person, ages 16 and older, and includes a choice of four sessions along with all supplies provided. Lunch and a souvenir tote bag are included.
Registration is currently underway and information can be found on the Bradford Landmark Society’s website or on its Facebook page. Those interested can register by email at info@bradfordlandmark.org; by mail at P.O. Box 1021, Bradford, Pa., 16701; or by phone at (814) 362-3906. If you want to be scheduled with family members or friends, make sure to let organizers know. Also, if you are vegan or vegetarian, don’t forget to inform them.
Classes this year include arranging wildflowers, Morse code bracelets, dollar bill origami, making greeting cards, fall fabric pumpkins, colored pencil art, blacksmithing, fuzzy sock kittens, kitchen towel holders, yoga and broomstick lace crochet.
Creating a lovely wildflower arrangement is more than just dumping flowers in a vase. There’s a method to it. Each participant will receive a glass vase of her choice to use with a selection of local wildflowers to choose from.
Or maybe spell out a secret message or inspirational saying in official Morse code, using round or oval beads on a thin silver bracelet. Bracelets will be made with memory wire and will use silver, gold, and colored beads. And, Morse code instruction sheets will be provided.
Another class offered this year is Dollar bill origami. Participants will learn how to fold a dollar bill into a charming origami creation. The materials include fake dollar bills, but you can use the real thing at home to create special gifts to tuck into presents.
Can’t seem to find the perfect card to send for a Happy Birthday, Sympathy, Thank You or Christmas Card? Make your own in this year’s workshop.
With autumn right around the corner, consider signing up for Fall Fabric Pumpkins. You will sew (no experience needed) a pair of pumpkins using decorative fall design fabrics and take home your creations.
Also an option, colored pencil art. Love coloring with pencils? In this class, learn new blending techniques to create a wonderful masterpiece.
Haven’t you always wanted to learn how to pound incredibly hot iron? Taught by the Crook Farm’s own blacksmith, Bruce Osgood, you will work at a real forge. Class size is limited to only four women per time period, so get those reservations in quickly. Organizers added, this is always the first class to be filled. Participants will be working with extremely hot fire. For safety reasons, wear closed-toe shoes (no sandals) and natural fiber clothing, such as cotton, not synthetic fiber clothing like rayon or polyester.
A simple and easy hand sewing class will turn a pair of fuzzy socks into an adorable sock kitten.
If you are like most, you just throw the kitchen dish towel on the counter or stuff it in the oven handle. Well, now you can be organized, just like your mother and grandmother were by learning to crochet a simple kitchen dish towel holder using nothing but a hair tie and a bit of yarn. This is a project for absolute beginners and can be completed in a short amount of time. All materials are provided, and you don’t even need to know how to crochet.
Need some time to relax? One of the classes this year is yoga. Yoga has the power to transform and bring harmony between mind and body. In this workshop, learn basics and gentle yoga movements.
Or, sign up to learn an old favorite — broomstick lace. Got an old broom stick laying around the house? Wish you could learn how to do something creative with it? Broomstick lace is an easy crochet technique. Basically, if you can crochet a simple chain and can count to five, you’ve got it.
The day starts about 9 a.m. when each participant checks in at Crook Farm and gets a folder with class schedule, a map of the farm with class locations, teachers’ names, etc.
Classes run 9:20 to 10:10 a.m. and 10:20 to 11:20 a.m. before a break for lunch. Classes begin again 12:30 to 1:10 p.m. and 1:20 to 2:10 p.m.