MJ2KB Trail Club
The Mount Jewett to Kinzua Bridge (MJ2KB) Trail Club’s October meeting is tonight at 7 p.m. at the Mount Jewett Memorial Library. Members hope to hear comments about the trail and any ideas for next year’s events or projects.
Every time I (Carolyn Stroup) meet and talk with people on the rail trail, it gives me an opportunity to hear what visitors to the rail trail have to say, compliments as well as great ideas for improvements. Also, it gives me a chance to share what our volunteers have accomplished over the past few years. It’s a time to reflect personally on what our “team” has done and especially why we have done it. The pride we take in the rail trail is not just about us, but it is for all the trail users young and old; walking, jogging, bicycling, horseback riding or enjoying winter recreation — it’s all about you. We want to provide you with the best rail trail in McKean County, or even in the state of Pennsylvania. We still have some projects to complete before winter, and then start all over again in the spring with many new projects lined up.
One up-coming event I’d like to share with you will be held November 5. Starting at either the Mount Jewett Trailhead or the Kinzua Bridge State Park, we are excited to welcome back the dog sled teams that were here in February. This time they will be performing timed sled races. They can accomplish this even without snow, as they will do dry run races using carts with bicycle wheels. More details to be worked out at our meeting and will be posted on our Facebook page or Website.
A BIG THANK you to everyone who helped out in some way this year, whether working on the trail, helping with fundraisers, making donations or just participating as a member. These are all ways to support the trail club and help us keep the Knox & Kane Rail Trail (between Lantz Corners and the Kinzua Bridge State Park) a prime rail trail for a multitude of trail users.
PENN YORK
OIL AND GAS
The Penn York Oil and Gas collaborative met on Wednesday at the Bradford Brewery for a meeting to present Slate of Officers.
Vice President Amy Bay conducted the meeting.
Jennifer Smith and Ed Dallenbach went to a convention in Pittsburgh. Smith talked about what was discussed at the convention.
The November meeting will be a closed meeting due to voting on the slate of officers. The meeting will be at the Penn Brad Museum on Nov. 16.
