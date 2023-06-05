(Editor’s Note: Names are used as submitted)
BRLL Minor Baseball
The BV Mobile Shredding Mets took two wins over the Charlie’s Cycle Center Pirates during a double header on Friday, being led by consistent hits up and down the lineup. The Mets won 10-4 and 9-0.
In the first game, the Haynoskis took charge. Both Mason Haynoski and Eli Haynoski went 3-for-3 in the win, with Mason scoring three runs and Eli batting two triples. Cole Smith hit a double and scored two runs, while Kaiden Christjohn, Chase Smith both scored one run each.
For the Pirates, Brodie Yohe, Caleb Weart, Bentlee Confer and Levi Wolfgang all rounded home plate once.
In the second game shutout, Mason Haynsoki and Christjohn carried the Mets, combining for four of the nine total runs scored. Eli Haynoski, Cole Smith, Chase Smith and Ryan Johnson all scored as well.
Otto-Eldred 15, ERA Team VP Yankees 10
Finding themselves down big late in the game, a 10-run sixth inning boosted O-E to a comeback victory over the Yankees on Friday.
Dallas Bundy went 3-for-3 with three runs and an RBI in the win, while Magnus Miller found two hits, one being an inside the park homer, scoring twice. Teddy Henretta, Logan Hudak, Brody Lupton, Caden Veilleux and Beckett Burns all scored runs in the win.
Griffin Atteberry and Jameis Furlong were red hot early into the game for the Yankees. Both Atteberry and Furlong hit inside the park homers during the win, with Atteberry finishing 3-for-4 with three runs and three batted in while Furlong went 3-for-3 with two runs and four RBIs. Elijah Lewis also had a big day, scoring three runs with two hits.
Major baseball
Keystone Powdered Metal Co. Krushers 13, Coudersport Purple 5
The Krushers continued their hot season with a win over Coudersport on Thursday.
Wyatt Reid led at the plate with three runs in just as many hits. Jacob Warfield, Lewie Stitt, Max Gow and Colton Redington all scored two runs during the win.
Machine Pitch Baseball
KOA Speer Electronics Nationals 6, Otto-Eldred 1 4
On Saturday, the National’s early offense, which saw four runs in the first inning, pushed them in front, then cruising to a win over O-E.
Brock Crappio smashed an inside the park homer during his 3-for-3 day at the plate, tallying two runs along the way. Sawyer Kinney and Dre Skaggs each also went 3-for-3 with a Skaggs hitting a triple and a run. Molly Cox, Landon Brooks, Cole Hossfeld, Rayna Holzwarth, Lillian Schine and Emily Cox all also recorded hits for the Nationals.
For O-E, Cole Bennet led the way on offense with two runs, batting 5-for-5. Zade Parkes, Braidon Rounsville and Kallen Givan all hit 3-for-5.