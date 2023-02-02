The Pennsylvania Game Commission and Ducks Unlimited (DU) have partnered to improve 1,600 acres of wetland habitats on 61 state game lands across Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Wetland Habitat Initiative (PWHI) is a $6 million investment that aims to replace water control structures and improve existing spillways and levees over the next three years at sites in 31 counties throughout each of the Game Commission’s six regions.

“This is the largest conservation initiative Ducks Unlimited has ever been involved with in Pennsylvania, and we are excited to work with the Game Commission to improve wetland habitat statewide,” said DU Regional Biologist Jim Feaga.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos