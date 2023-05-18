When I was younger, a sound night’s sleep never seemed to be dependent on so many differing factors. You had a busy day, ate dinner, performed a few chores, watched a TV show or two, went to bed and fell asleep. I’m not sure what happened, but that’s all in the past now.
My mind seems to be busier, fretting and worrying about things that really aren’t that time sensitive. Whatever that subject may be, it likes to wake me up in the middle of the night and constantly replay itself over and over in my head at say, 2 a.m. The only way to stop this loop from keeping me awake is to get up and drink a glass of water or play a game of Sudoku. Not conducive for restful slumber.
Another annoying habit that’s crept into my sleep pattern is waking up without reason at an early hour and then continuing to wake up at that same hour for days afterward. I awake at 3 a.m. on Monday and then wake up at 3 a.m. for a week or so almost to the minute. Just as mysteriously the alarm shuts itself off, but you never can predict when it will start again at a different, inconvenient hour.
Spring gobbler season is perhaps the king of all sleep destruction. Getting up at 4 a.m., or even earlier, gradually wears you down to a zombie-like consciousness. Many times, you can barely function during the day, forgetting things, drifting off in fog-like states, wondering what day it is. Your face becomes haggard, your body aches, you mumble answers to questions you didn’t hear clearly, friends wonder if you’ve had a stroke until they remember you’ve been chasing the elusive, long bearded kings of the woods.
Back in the day, I fell asleep the instant my head hit the pillow during gobbler season and awoke from a coma-like sleep when the alarm blared. Not anymore. Everything’s changed and not for the better.
Though I generally fall asleep quickly, it’s no longer a given. Many times, I lie there planning strategy or wondering where to go the next morning. Then I have a tendency to toss and turn during the night, never falling into the deep R.E.M. state necessary for complete rest. As mentioned above, this wears a person down even more than the normal sleep deprivation of spring gobbler. Wonderful.
But my busy little brain now seems to be very concerned about me oversleeping. I set the alarm for 4 a.m. and my mind, the accurate little timepiece that it is, decides for safety’s sake to wake up at 3. That’s just plain cruel. So, you lie there until the alarm goes off wondering about the possibility of trading the old brain in for a new one. Unfortunately, the new models are still in the design stage and haven’t come out yet.
It doesn’t take long until you begin to wonder if all this pain is worth it. But then, anyone with an ounce of common sense would have to wonder that. Days with snow covering the ground, icy sleet, the cold seeping deep into your bones and no gobbler to show for all the effort. It certainly isn’t a sport for the faint hearted or sensible type people.
But there’s something about hearing a big tom’s gobble split the predawn darkness that somehow makes all this bearable. True, the great majority of the time they walk away in the end, but there’s a magic there some of us are drawn to irresistibly. Many things in life are not acquired, they’re just born into us.
I heard a wonderful story I found amusing, puzzling and to me, impossible to comprehend. A friend of mine took a young fellow gobbler hunting. He had quite a bit of trouble getting him out of bed, but teenagers are like that. Having located a big gobbler the night before, he set the boy up in a good position in the darkness and moved back to call, telling him to remain motionless and if the bird did come in not to raise the gun until the gobbler was behind something so he wouldn’t detect any movement. It grew lighter, the bird was gobbling nonstop from the roost, then flew down, answered and came right in.
My friend, that far behind the young man, saw the gobbler coming and was thrilled when the young man never even twitched, remaining perfectly still as the bird drew ever closer. In fact, he never moved at all as the gobbler strutted, then walked by him only 20 yards away and disappeared.
When he walked up to the youngster to see what happened he found him fast asleep!
That anyone could have fallen asleep with a gobbler sounding off on the roost simply leaves me baffled. Even a nonhunter should have been captivated by such a spectacle, but to be so totally uninterested is beyond my comprehension. When it happened a second time later in the morning they went home.
Some of us are just wired differently.