GLENS FALLS — After a perfect Saturday in pool play, the Portville girls volleyball team enjoyed another clean sweep to secure the Panthers’ seventh state championship in program history.
Just as they did in two sets on Saturday, Portville rolled past Section 11’s Port Jefferson in Sunday’s championship, sweeping to a 25-11, 25-17, 25-10 victory.
Leading her team with 16 digs and 10 kills in the championship, senior outside hitter Tori Unverdorben won the state tournament MVP award.
Senior setter Jillian Stebbins made 28 assists and served for four aces and senior middle Samantha Steadman had seven kills; both were named alongside Unverdorben as all-tournament players.
Ahead of her sixth state title as Portville head coach, Kelly Unverdorben wanted her team to enjoy itself on championship day. The Panthers went 6-0 in pool play, beating Port Jefferson twice, and knew how to win three more sets for a state title.
“Sometimes it’s tough when you come off of the 6-0 (in pool play) because you know that the other team’s going to come out ready for a battle because they have nothing to lose,” Unverdorben said. “But I just had to remind my kids you don’t have anything to lose either, because right now it’s 0-0 going into the day. So just go do everything you can. We’ve already done all the work, so today’s the day to have fun and enjoy it and whatever happens, happens.”
Portville entered the tournament undefeated at 21-0 and lost only one set all season: a 3-1 win over Eden in the Section 6 Class C crossover.
The win marks Portville’s seventh NYSPHSAA title and fourth in Class C and completes the third repeat campaign in the last eight years: Portville won back-to-back state titles in Class D in 2014 and ‘15 and in Class C in 2017 and ‘18.
“It’s amazing just because of how excited the kids get over it,” Kelly Unverdorben said of the latest state title. “And there are new kids every year and it means so much to them and for them to have the experience and experience it with the older kids, the older kids are telling them what everything’s going to be like and how fun it is and the you kids get the nerves out of the way a little bit more.”
Junior middle Lillian Bentley had eight kills; junior outside Ava Haynes had seven kills, eight digs and four aces; freshman libero Mia Rhinehart added nine digs and seven aces; sophomore outside Adriana Ensell had 11 digs and four aces; and senior middle/right side Natalie Maurer marked three kills and three digs.
Portville completed a perfect season in the last match for its four seniors (Unverdorben, Steadman, Stebbins and Maurer) along with a senior manager, Danielle Lundfelt.
“It’s been incredibly special. I’ve coached two nieces and two daughters and this was the last one, the baby of the family with Tori,” Unverdorben said of her niece. “But as a group those seniors have been with me for a really long time. I’ve had them in club volleyball since they were sixth grade, I think, like a 12U, so I’ve been with them a really long time. We’ve had just like a little family, so of course it’s really hard to see them go. (There were) a lot of tears today at the end, everybody knowing that was it for those four players and our (Lundfelt), our manager has been with us a long time and she’s one of the seniors and she’s pretty special too. It was emotional and bittersweet.”
Of Lundfelt’s impact, Unverdorben added, “She does a lot of our background work that nobody ever sees and nobody can appreciate all the work that she does, from taking care of the girls’ uniforms and balls and videos and their verts, everything that they do, everything that goes on, she puts a lot of work into it.”
On Saturday, Portville’s six set wins included beating Galway (Section 2) 25-12, 25-13; Port Jefferson 25-9, 25-12; and Lansing (Section 4) 25-16, 25-13.
Tori Unverdorben led the Panthers with 35 digs, 23 kills and 10 aces on the day Saturday while Bentley had 15 kills, seven blocks, four digs and four aces. Haynes had 17 kills, 32 digs and five aces and Steadman had 17 kills and two blocks.
Stebbins dished out 71 assists and served for eight aces, Rhinehart had 21 digs and four aces and Ensell added 10 digs and five aces.