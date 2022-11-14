ST MARY’S — In their furthest push in the state tournament, Oswayo Valley took down Conemaugh Township in three sets, keeping their perfect season alive and marching on to the PIAA Class A semifinals.
A season ago, OV entered the state tournament for the first time, losing in the first round. However, this year the Lady Green Wave has looked stronger than ever.
OV ended its regular season undefeated and beat Clarion in the District 9 playoffs on their way to earning their first District title. Now, the Lady Green Wave is rolling through the state tournament.
“You have a lot more pressure on you (in the state tournament then in the district playoffs),” said OV head coach Ken Kellert. “You’re getting into the top elite teams so you can’t make many mistakes. One mistake could cost you the game.”
OV came out of the gates blazing in Saturday’s state quarterfinals, collecting swaths of points with tight-knit passing that set up their hitters. The Lady Green Wave had a one-point lead at 5-4 but then lit up the Lady Indians with a 10-1 run by way of multiple aces, block-breaking slams and shot accuracy that found the gaps in Conemaugh’s poor floor coverage.
While Conemaugh eventually mustered up some steam, going on a 6-0 run to bring the score to 19-15, a strategic timeout from OV halted their momentum and allowed the Lady Green Wave to finish off the set at 25-17.
In the second set, OV continued to poke holes in the scrambling Conemaugh defense. Olivia Cook, who finished with a team-high 15 kills, found the spotlight for the Lady Green Wave, collecting points on multiple, and frequently consecutive, aces, sky-high slams at the net and with iron-clad defense that refused to let Conemaugh return anything close.
“(Cook) brings the spirit,” said Kellert, “She’s one of the girls that pushes everyone and motivates them to play hard.”
During another long stretch of points in the second set, OV found a 13-6 lead early and, despite a more competitive version of the Lady Indians, continued to exploit the frequently-out-of-position Conemaugh defense, finishing the set, 25-20.
With the season on the line, Conemaugh finally found some steam. Despite finding themselves down 7-5 early, a barrage of fast and powerful spikes ignited the Lady Indians’ offense.
Stringing together multiple scoring runs, Conemaugh took its first lead of the day at 14-13 during a 6-0 run. From there, the game was a battle of the defense, with each team going back and forth on the scoreboard.
At 18-all, OV regained the lead and began to pull ahead in the final stretch. While Conemaugh found points late with accurate shot placement that snuck past the defense, OV finished the Indians off with a 7-3 run, ending the final set at 25-22.
“(The key to stopping the run) was getting the kill. Getting the pass and getting the kill,” said Kellert. “If you can’t run your offense, you’re not going to win. Being able to pass the ball is the biggest thing, make your setter not have to work twice as hard to get it to the hitter.”
Along with her 15 kills, Cook finished with nine digs and two blocks. Avaree Kellert collected 14 kills and 15 digs while Trinity Lundy ran the offense for OV with 35 assists.
OV will move on to play Maplewood in the semifinals on Tuesday with a chance to make it to the state final.
“Have fun, I tell them if you’re not going to have fun, why be here?” said Kellert of his mentality going into the semifinals. “Have fun and keep pushing, and this group pushed themselves hard this year.”