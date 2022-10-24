SHINGLEHOUSE — The volleyball hub of Potter County took the North Tier League by storm again this year.
After last year’s undefeated season in the NTL, the Oswayo Valley girls volleyball team was just as good this season. Under new leadership, the Lady Green Wave posted another 16-0 NTL clip, and will enter the District 9 Class A playoffs undefeated.
OV has a host of stars that fuel its success, and boasts a court full of hitters that frustrated opposing teams all year. Ken Kellert’s first year leading the Lady Green Wave has been nothing but successful so far, as he carries a 19-0 record into the playoffs.
“I think they’re good enough to go quite a ways,” Kellert said. “I think they can win District 9 this year, and possibly states, if they keep going. It all depends on who comes and plays, like any sport. All of them have moved up an extra year in skill level. The height, speed and size is a lot better than it was last year.”
OV is seeded second in Class A, behind only Elk County Catholic, which is also undefeated.
Avaree Kellert, Praylan Perkins, Trinity Lundy and Olivia Cook routinely lead OV on the stat sheet. The emergence of Eva West, Makenna Manning and others have turned the Lady Green Wave into a complete team, and one that will be a tough postseason out.
“They like playing for OV and a lot of them have played many years together in school and travel ball,” Ken Kellert said. “Travel ball does help a lot — it builds the skill level up a lot. High school volleyball is only two or three months of the year; travel plays all winter long until March. Some of them play sand ball in the summer, so they play non-stop.”
OV’s core of stars has played together for more than a decade. Ken Kellert had coached some of his current players in youth volleyball, but has also had to learn on the fly as he joined the team late in the summer.
“I coached a lot of them during travel ball years ago, so I kind of knew which ones could do what,” Kellert said. “Even our younger players are stepping up a lot this year, which I’m glad to see. The older players are helping them improve.”
For a school with no soccer and a co-operative football program that bears another school’s name, volleyball has brought a wealth of both success and athletic pride to Oswayo Valley. For last year’s Class A runner-up, the only box left to check is a District championship.
“They need to stay as a team and keep playing as a team,” Kellert said. “Don’t get down on each other, don’t get mad and have no injuries. The girls have to work as a family, and if they don’t, they can fall apart very easily. They’re a good group of girls and they get along, too, which is a big thing.”