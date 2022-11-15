PERKINS

Praylan Perkins dives for a dig during Oswayo Valley’s sweep of Conemaugh Township. With the win, the Lady Green Wave earned a spot in the PIAA semifinals.

 Era Photo by Hunter O. Lyle

Oswayo Valley is the sole District 9 squad left in the PIAA Class A championship and one of four teams left in the PIAA tournament.

With its matchup against Maplewood on Tuesday, OV stands just one win away from making its first state championship appearance.

