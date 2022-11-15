Oswayo Valley is the sole District 9 squad left in the PIAA Class A championship and one of four teams left in the PIAA tournament.
With its matchup against Maplewood on Tuesday, OV stands just one win away from making its first state championship appearance.
It has been an impressive season for the Lady Green Wave. They reached the playoffs with an undefeated record to claim the No. 1 seed, all under the helm of Ken Kellert in his first year as head coach.
“It’s a once in a lifetime thing,” said Kellert. “I wasn’t expecting (all the success). I was just coming in to help fill the spot because they needed somebody.”
In the district postseason, OV swept past Clarion-Limestone before taking down five-time defending District 9 Clarion in four sets.
They then faced off against Elk County Catholic, who were also undefeated to that point, in the title match. OV kept its unblemished season alive with a win in three sets, earning its first-ever District 9 Class A championship banner.
The Lady Green Wave then moved on to the PIAA Class A state tournament, where they found home-court advantage against Division 7 runner-up Serra Catholic in the first round. Despite a five-set battle, OV refused to end their season in front of a home crowd and pushed through to win the final set.
Advancing to the quarterfinals to meet District 5 champion Conemaugh Township, the Lady Green Wave’s momentum outmatched the Lady Indians, resulting in a dominating 3-0 sweep.
“(Our team) comes in looking to give 110 percent,” said Kellert of his team’s response to the playoff pressure. “Like I say, if you give 110 percent and you lose at least you can say to yourself ‘I gave all I had.’ If you’re going to push yourself, you’re going to push yourself 110 percent, and that’s kind of the mentality I try to teach them. As long as you give it your all, I don’t care if you win or lose.”
OV now sits just one win away from a shot at a state title, but taking down their next opponent, District 10 champion Maplewood, will not be an easy task.
Like OV, Maplewood has had a remarkable season so far. The Lady Tigers only lost one game this season and are back in the PIAA semifinals for the first year since winning the state tournament in 2017, cruising through the postseason with dominance and dedication to hanging another banner.
After knocking off the defending champions Cochranton to claim a district title, the Tigers have rolled through the state tournament with back-to-back sweeps of District 9 runner-up ECC and District 6 runner-up Homer Central. Throughout both the district and state playoffs, Maplewood is yet to drop a single set.
“I look at (Maplewood) coming out hard and strong. They’re a good little team, I wouldn’t say they’re not, but whoever comes and plays is going to win,” said Kellert. “You have to play your game, you can’t play their game. That’s the biggest thing.”
OV and Maplewood will meet on Tuesday at neutral-site Warren High School at 7 p.m. Whoever wins this sure-to-be clash of the titans will face either Sacred Heart Academy or West Branch in the PIAA Finals at Cumberland Valley High School on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
“Play your hardest and have fun,” said Kellert on his team’s mentality going forward. “If you’re not having fun then you’re stressing yourself. Why put yourself in that situation? Especially (in the playoffs). If you don’t enjoy playing hard and pushing yourself hard, why do it? That’s how I look at it.”