SHINGLEHOUSE — With high school volleyball season all but over, the North Tier League (NTL) All-Stars were announced, with Oswayo Valley showcasing two All-Stars and the league’s Most Valuable Player.
OV has been building a steady base over the years. After not making the District 9 playoffs in 2018, the Lady Green Wave has only lost four games since, including two undefeated seasons in 2021 and 2022.
OV has also made progress in the postseason in those years, going from being sent home in the second round of the district tournament in 2019, to getting beaten by powerhouse Clarion Area in the district champion match last year.
This year however, the fruits of the team’s labor have come to fruition. After avenging their loss to Clarion in the district finals with a dominating sweep and earning their first-ever District 9 Championship banner, the Lady Green Wave continued to stockpile its success in the state tournament.
OV took down District 7 runner up Serra Catholic in a five-set stretch, then swept Conemaugh Township to make it to the PIAA semifinals.
“I’m just happy. I’m happy they got to do what they set out to do. They wanted to win states and they almost did. I’m glad to see them grow as a group and as a family,” said first-year head coach Ken Kellert, who hopes to return next year. “For me, the biggest thing was to be able to help someone. To help the kids grow and hopefully show them that in life there’s downs and there’s ups, and you have to take the good with the bad.”
Along with their team success has come individual success in two All Stars — Trinity Lundy and Avaree Kellert, the latter also earning the NTL MVP award.
“(Lundy and Kellert) bring a lot to the team,” Ken Kellert said. “Both seniors and captains on the team, their job is to keep the others motivated, especially the younger ones. (Avaree) started at 9-years old in club ball and she was so small she was able to walk under the net. Now, with the wicked vertical she’s got and the power she’s got behind her and experience, she’s one of those all-around players.”
While OV was the only team in the NTL to finish with a zero in the loss column, Otto-Eldred and Port Allegany tied for second place with a record of 12-4, each boasting All Star calibre players.
OE won an extra game this year compared to its 11-5 league mark last season, and with the Lady Terrors’ successful season, claimed the No. 3 seed — as well as a first-round bye — going into the district playoffs.
“I think the season went really well,” said OE head coach Fawn Miller. “I was disappointed that we dropped some games that we could have won. As a whole, I think the group of girls worked really well together. They improved upon some of the aspects of their games.
“I started to see some younger players that I think are going to step up and be there next year, and that’s really reassuring to see at the end of the season to know that there are some more girls coming up.”
In the district playoffs, the Lady Terrors met No. 6 Clarion, dropping three sets at home and ending their season in the second round. Despite that, O-E could still hang its hat on senior Katie Sheeler’s NTL All Star selection.
“(Sheeler) is probably one of the best athletes in the NTL and honestly probably District 9, and I say that not just based on volleyball, but off everything she’s accomplished in basketball, volleyball and softball,” said Miller. “She is really good all the way around, I mean, she’s obviously seen as a really dynamic hitter but Katie is so much more than that.”
Port Allegany was one of three teams to finish the season with two All-Stars in Madeline Smith and Leigha Nelson. The Lady Gators made significant improvement to their 5-11 league record a season ago, finishing 12-4 and tying with O-E for conference runner-up.
They were also the last NTL team to qualify for the District 9 Class A playoffs, earning the seventh seed. Unfortunately for the Lady Gators, they matched up against No. 10 Clarion-Limestone and were beaten in three sets.
The other half of the five NTL All Stars came from Galeton’s (10-6) Alli Macensky, Coudersport’s (9-7) Ava Wahlers and Sierra Myers, Austin’s (7-9) Jade Williams and Smethport’s (1-15) Baylee Fitzsimmons.
Pam Terrette of Austin was named the league’s 2022 Coach of the Year, guiding her team to the middle of the conference despite a small roster.