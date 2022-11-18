SHINGLEHOUSE — With high school volleyball season all but over, the North Tier League (NTL) All-Stars were announced, with Oswayo Valley showcasing two All-Stars and the league’s Most Valuable Player.

OV has been building a steady base over the years. After not making the District 9 playoffs in 2018, the Lady Green Wave has only lost four games since, including two undefeated seasons in 2021 and 2022.

