ECC MAKES IT TO FINAL

Elk County Catholic volleyball teammates Kiri Emmert (4), Reagan Bauer (11), Madison Marzullo (20), Gabby Weisner (1), Lucy Klawuhn (10) and Tori Newton (21) celebrate after taking down Johnsonburg in four sets on Thursday night, 25-27, 25-8, 25-22, 25-17, to advance to Thursday’s District 9 Class A title game.

 Era Photo by Tyler Kolesar

ST. MARYS — The top ranked Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders volleyball team continued its undefeated run Tuesday night in the District 9 Class A semifinals against No. 5 Johnsonburg. But it wasn’t without a fight from the Ramettes, as they took the first set before ECC took the next three and the overall win, 25-27, 25-8, 25-22, 25-17. The win guarantees the Lady Crusaders its first trip to the PIAA Class A tournament since 2019 as they’ll play No. 2 seed Oswayo Valley, who defeated No. 6 Clarion on Tuesday night to end its run of four consecutive district titles.

“They left their hearts out on that floor,” ECC head coach Tricia Bauer said. “They were not walking out of this gym with a loss. They wanted it and they wanted to get back to the D-9 championship game and I am so proud of these girls. They played so well.”

