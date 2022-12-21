COUDERSPORT — Six forfeits made the difference on the team scoreboard.
In Tuesday’s Allegheny Mountain League dual meet, however, Bradford’s hammers took care of business and Coudersport’s did the same. Wins by Jordan Thompson and Lucas Laktash led the Owls, who picked up their first dual win of the season, a 47-21 victory over the Falcons.
Coudy won four of the night’s six contested matches, but didn’t have the horses to match the Owls’ rejuvenated lineup.
“I thought we had a good effort,” Bradford head coach Stefan Chaussard said. “One of the things we struggled with at (this past weekend’s Rambler Duals) was getting off our back and giving up too many bonus points. It was nice to see our guys do a better job of fighting off their back and looking to score even if they’re down in a match.”
Coudy started the evening in a 24-0 hole, forfeiting the lightest four classes after the dual began at 107 pounds. The Falcons won back-to-back matches at 133 and 139, however, before a double forfeit at 145 set up the night’s best matchup.
Thompson bumped up to 152 pounds to meet Coudy’s Owen Deutschlander. After sparring on their feet for most of the first period, a takedown late in the first opened things up for Thompson, who would work his way to a 15-0 victory via technical fall.
Thompson went on the attack from neutral, keeping pressure on Deutschlander’s neck until he finally snapped him to the mat and spun behind for two points. The freshman replicated the takedown early in the second period, eventually earning three near-fall points with a double arm bar before another bar scored him two more.
Thompson started the third with a reversal before using a half nelson to finish the tech at 5:17. Thompson continued his momentum from a hot weekend at the Rambler Duals, proving his spot among the District’s best 145-pounders despite his youth.
Laktash followed with another dominant victory for Bradford at 160 pounds, pinning Dalton Miller in 1:43.
Laktash scored twice with two doubles then lifted a single for his third takedown. He’d eventually lure Miller to his back from the sit-out position to secure a fall.
“It was good to see (Thompson and Laktash) not let up,” Chaussard said. “They’ve had a strong start to the season so we just want them to keep that momentum going. Our effort is good but we still need to execute better, and that’s on me as head coach and our staff to keep emphasizing that.”
From there, Coudy picked up two more victories, as John Wright pinned Cascius Rissmiller at 172 pounds and William Rossman pinned Chase Gray at heavyweight.
Wright used a couple snap-and-spin combos for two early takedowns before snagging an ankle on a re-shot for a third score. After escaping from bottom to start the second period, he’d land two more takedowns before running an arm bar that secured the fall.
Rossman was dominant at 285, scoring an early takedown before pinning Gray with a half.
“It was good to see (Wright) open up a little more and get some work done,” Coudy head coach Tom Storey said. “(Rossman) has a desire to do more in the District and it’s looking like he’ll be able to do that.”
Coudy’s two middleweight wins featured more flare, including a 14-8 victory for Brett Moss over Bradford’s Quinn Lasher at 139.
Moss scored an early takedown and nearly pinned Lasher with a bar, but Lasher slipped out of it and reversed him after allowing near-fall points. Moss scored on a nice double to build an 8-2 lead after the first before, in the second, he and Lasher traded takedowns.
Moss went back to the bar in another attempt at a fall in the third, but Lasher snuck out again. He finished the match on top, but his attempts to turn Moss were unsuccessful, leaving the Coudy senior with a hard-earned victory.
“A couple of our lighter weights matched up well and they worked the basics,” Storey said. “That’s all they did and that’s all they needed. With only six or seven weight classes filled, we’re not going to be in the running for many team events. The dual meets are for us to get experience, improve and prepare for March.”
Jett Finch won by fall for Coudy over Bradford’s David Kennedy at 133 pounds, using a half to secure a pin at 4:52. Finch amassed a 9-3 lead at the time of the fall, scoring a takedown in each of the first two periods and adding back points in the second.
Ryan Galloway (107 pounds), Gage Wilmoth (114), Tyson Ray (121) and Jacob Lucco (127) all won by forfeit for Bradford.
“Wrestling is one of those sports where you just need to keep grinding,” Chaussard said. “You’re going to have growing pains and there are going to be guys who are turned the wrong way. As we get through these matches, they present a lot of teachable moments for a young and inexperienced team. Any time those guys can step on the mat, it’s a learning experience and we get better.”
For Bradford, a dual win marks a step forward for a young and largely inexperienced group. Coudy, meanwhile, will look to get multiple missing starters healthy as it progresses toward the stretch part of the season.
“You always want good matches,” Storey said. “You always want to wrestle someone who is your caliber or better, and it was a good spot for the guys who got those matches. Just wish we had more wrestlers to suck up some of those forfeits.”