COUDERSPORT — Six forfeits made the difference on the team scoreboard.

In Tuesday’s Allegheny Mountain League dual meet, however, Bradford’s hammers took care of business and Coudersport’s did the same. Wins by Jordan Thompson and Lucas Laktash led the Owls, who picked up their first dual win of the season, a 47-21 victory over the Falcons.

