sibble

Bolivar-Richburg’s Trent Sibble is the second seed in the NYSPHSAA Division II wrestling championships at 285 pounds.

 Photo by Char Stone

BOLIVAR, N.Y. — Not much remains that Bolivar-Richburg wrestling hasn’t already accomplished.

Sectional class champions, Section 5 champions and team championships have become commonplace. B-R wrestlers on state podiums have become normal, as well, as the program continues its unprecedented run of success.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos