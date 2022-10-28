DUKE CENTER — For the second year in a row, Otto-Eldred found themselves facing off against defending champions Clarion.
While this year they met in the District 9 Class A quarterfinals, Otto-Eldred’s season was cut short, losing in three sets.
Otto-Eldred earned a chance to play postseason volleyball for the third year in a row, this time gaining access with a 12-4 record, 10-4 in conference. Securing the No. 3 seed, O-E was granted a bye-week for the first round of the D9 Class A tournament.
After defending their district titles for the past five consecutive years, and winning back-to-back PIAA championships in 2021 and 2020, Clarion has lost some of their usual prowess this season. Finishing the season with a 8-6-1 record, they entered the postseason with the No. 6 seed, managing to breeze past No. 11 Sheffield in three sets to advance to the quarterfinals.
“Clarion is a well-coached program, we knew that coming in,” said Otto-Eldred head coach Fawn Miller. We knew that their record did not reflect their talent.”
The match started off with a closely fought set. The Lady Terrors capitalized on Clarion’s mistakes while using crisp passing and finishes at the net to jump out to an early 6-3 lead. However, Clarion soon woke up on both offense and defense, with their back line returning anything and everything while their front line delivered powerful slams. Clarion took the lead at 11-10 and strung multiple successful kills together while O-E tacked on one at a time.
The Lady Terror’s kept it close late, but it eventually slipped out of reach, resulting in a 25-20 Clarion win.
During the second set, Clarion unveiled its full arsenal of attacks, mixing powerful and frequently unreturnable slams with soft touches that found the gaps behind O-E’s front line. While Clarion continued to push the lead in the second half of the set, the Lady Terrors found their rythm late with at-the-net offense and controlled passing and scored six straight points to knot the game at 22.
Despite back-and-forth rallies, Clarion finished the second set with accurate shot placement from their front line, winning 25-22.
“(Clarion) attacked the ball and they didn’t drop things on serve receive. They had their share of errors as well but they were pretty solid defensively,” said Miller. “They didn’t let our hitters attack. Some of our hits that we can usually get across the court they didn’t drop. Defensively, they’re very strong.”
Facing elimination and the end of their season, O-E opened the third with constant hustle and desperation, laying out for digs, meeting Clarion at the net with stellar defense and scoring four unanswered points against the Lady Bobcats. Forced into a battle of attrition with continuous rallies, Clarion stuck to its winning strategy, switching its strikes at the net and forcing O-E to scramble to make plays.
As the set continued, a gassed O-E squad let the lead slip with miscommunications and error, losing 25-18.
“Tonight we gave it a pretty good defensive effort. Unfortunately some of our offense wasn’t quite there. We hung with them but we had a really hard time getting blocks. We’re not a big team, we’re really small and we struggled to block all year,” said Miller. “I couldnt be more pleased with how our girls hung in there for each set. We wished it would have shaken out differently but I’m proud of how we played tonight and all season.”
Carrie Drummond and Brooke Close led the Lady Terrors in offense, each collecting four kills throughout three sets, with Drummond also contributing at the net with two blocks. Also on defense, Kate Rhinehart had 34 digs, a team high.
Clarion will play in the semifinal round on Tuesday against No. 2 Oswayo Valley. The District 9 Class A finals will take place two days later.