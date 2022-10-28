st marys

The St. Marys volleyball team celebrates its four-set win against Clearfield Thursday night in the District 9 Class 3A semifinals. The Lady Dutch will now play DuBois for the title on Monday.

 Photo by Chris Wechtenhiser

ST. MARYS — The Clearfield and St. Marys volleyball teams duked it out in a four-set battle in the District 9 Class 3A semifinals for the second year in a row in St. Marys Thursday night.

The Lady Dutch were looking to get some revenge after being upended by the Lady Bison last season, and that’s just what they got as they pulled out a hard-fought 27-25, 25-20, 20-25, 25-23 victory that was eerily similar to the one Clearfield got a year ago.

