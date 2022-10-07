DUKE CENTER — After three close sets, the Oswayo Valley volleyball team finished Thursday’s match against Otto-Eldred with an exclamation point.
Led by Avaree Kellert’s 21 kills and 21 digs, the Lady Green Wave took control in set four en route to a victory over the Lady Terrors (25-21, 25-21, 23-25, 25-14). Kellert also recorded two aces, six blocks and two assists, helping her team remain undefeated.
Olivia Cook had 16 kills, 33 digs, three aces, five blocks and two assists for OV. Praylan Perkins added nine kills, eight service points nad 28 digs, while Trinity Lundy tacked on four aces, eight digs and 36 assists.
Katie Sheeler led O-E with 10 kills, 10 digs, three aces and four blocks. Carrie Drummond had six kills, three blocks and nine digs, Kate Rhinehart added six kills, four aces and a block, and Sarah Beaver tacked on four kills and four blocks.
Port Allegany 3, Coudersport 0
COUDERSPORT — A team total of 38 kills led Port Allegany over Coudersport in straight sets (25-17, 25-16, 25-18).
Madeline Smith racked up 12 kills, 19 points and two aces for the Lady Gators while Ella Moses added 10 kills, 12 digs and 10 points. Leigha Nelson turned in 31 assists, 15 points nad two aces, while Amber Funk recorded 15 digs.
Sierra Myers led Coudy with nine kills, seven digs, a block and an ace. Madyson DuBots-Angood had 16 assists and six digs, while Ava Wahlers chipped in with eight kills, 12 digs and a block.
Austin 3, Cameron County 1
AUSTIN — Marah Fowler stuffed the stat sheet with 23 assists, three aces, four kills and three blocks to help power Austin over Cameron County in four sets (23-25, 25-12, 25-13, 25-22).
Savannah Horton turned in seven kills, three aces and nine digs for the Lady Panthers, while Ella Brewer had 21 digs and Isabella Rees had seven kills.
For CC, Mackenzie Hooftallen had seven points, five aces and three kills, while Aubree Lorenzo added five points, five aces and a kill.
Smethport 3, Northern Potter 2
SMETHPORT — Smethport rallied back from down two sets to one, claiming its first North Tier victory in a five-set thriller against Northern Potter (25-15, 19-25, 24-26, 25-23, 15-12).
Madi Faes recorded her 500th career assist in the match, also contributing nine points, five aces, 10 digs and two kills. Baylee Fitzsimmons turned in eight points, 37 digs, three assists, three kills and an ace, while Ella Forquer had 12 points, two aces, 14 digs and eight kills. Alyn Thomsa chipped in with five points, 15 kills, four blocks, an ace and a dig.
Haylee Chapman led NoPo with 10 kills, 23 digs, 10 kills, two aces and an assist. Molly Cady had eight kills, 13 digs, three blocks and two aces, Kayden Brown recorded 20 digs, six kills, 13 assists and an ace, and Reagan Slawson had 26 digs, two kills, two assists and an ace.
BROCKWAY — Bradford overcame a slow start and, with a team-high five kills from Emma Swanson, took down Brockway in straight sets (25-23, 25-17, 25-23).
“It took us awhile to get in the swing of things,” Bradford coach Haley Vinelli said. “We were having some issues communicating and the energy wasn’t where I would like it to have been, but the girls found a way to bring home a ‘W.’ Even when we’re off, we still come together as a team to finish.”
Taylor Gigliotti, Lydia Sarnoski and Kalie Dixon each had three kills for the Lady Owls, while Gigliotti also turned in seven digs and Maddie Dougherty had five kills. Dixon added nine asissts and Lily Wells distributed six assists.
“We had a great night at the net and getting those digs back row,” Vinelli said. “We didn’t let much fall.”
Elk County Catholic 3, Johnsonburg 0
ST. MARYS — Tori Newton’s 11 kills helped lead Elk County Catholic over Johnsonburg in straight sets (25-13, 25-14, 25-13).
Madison Marzullo added 10 kills and two blocks for the Lady Crusaders, and Reagan Bauer and Maddie Bierley each had six kills while Bierley added two blocks. Kiri Emmert handed out 31 assists.