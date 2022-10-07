DUKE CENTER — After three close sets, the Oswayo Valley volleyball team finished Thursday’s match against Otto-Eldred with an exclamation point.

Led by Avaree Kellert’s 21 kills and 21 digs, the Lady Green Wave took control in set four en route to a victory over the Lady Terrors (25-21, 25-21, 23-25, 25-14). Kellert also recorded two aces, six blocks and two assists, helping her team remain undefeated.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos